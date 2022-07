All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 17

Brisbane Lions vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

West Coast Eagles vs. Carlton Blues — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Auto Racing

Camping World SRX Series

Week 4, Nashville Fairgrounds, Nashville, TN

Race — CBS, 8 p.m.

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

WBC World Featherweight Title, Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas — Showtime, 9 p.m.

CFL

Week 5

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN3/ESPNews, 7 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group B, Estadio Centenario, Armenia, Colombia

Uruguay vs. Venezuela — Fox Soccer Plus/TUDN, 4:50 p.m.

Brazil vs. Argentina — Fox Soccer Plus, 7:45 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 4:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 8

Dole to Lausanne — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Dole to Lausanne — USA Network/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Stage 9

Aigle to Châtel Les Portes du Soleil — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Dogs

AKC Flyball Dog Challenge — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Westminster Kennel Club 2022 Highlight Show — Fox, 3 p.m.

AKC Diving Dogs Premier Cup — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

AKC National Agility Dog Championship — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

Qualifying — ESPN2, 10:25 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour/PGA Tour

Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom

3rd Round

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Fitzpatrick & Fowler — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Featured Group 2: Rahm & Spieth — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Main Feed — CBS, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Final Round

Featured Group 1 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Featured Group 2 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA Tour Champions

Senior Players Championship, Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH

3rd Round — Golf Channel, noon

Celebrity Golf

American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, NV

2nd Round — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

DP World Tour/PGA Tour

Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, KY

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

3Ice

Week 4, Giant Center, Hershey, PA

Event 4 — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

Meadowlands Pace — FS2, 8 p.m.

Miscellaneous

The World Games

The World Games 2022 Preview Show — CBS, 3 p.m.

Day 2 – Highlights — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 9 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate 2 — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Baltimore — Bally Sports West/MASN, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at St. Louis — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Bally Sports Florida/SNY, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN2/Bally Sports Southeast, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati — FS1/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Network Special — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 9:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

New York City FC vs. New England Revolution — Univision/TUDN/Twitter, 1 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta Union vs. Austin FC — Bally Sports South/KNVA/KTFO, 7 p.m.

Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC — FS1, 7 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls — WSTR/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal Impact vs. Sporting Kansas City — TVA Sports/KMCI, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes — TSN4/NBC Sports Bay Area, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. Columbus Crew — WGN/Bally Sports Ohio, 8 p.m.

Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami — WRBW/WBFS/WAMI, 8 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas — AT&T SportsNet Southwest Extra/KTXA, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids — Altitude/KMYU, 10 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN4, 7 p.m.

MLS Postgame — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Qualifying — USA Network, noon

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

O’Reilly Auto Parts 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Troy Township, OH

Race — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Setup-Mid-Ohio — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Alsco Uniforms 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Race — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Countdown to Green — USA Network, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show — USA Network, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Summer League

2022 NBA2K23 Summer League

Day 3, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Toronto vs. Philadelphia — NBA TV/Sportsnet 360, 3:30 p.m.

Boston vs. Miami — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 5:30 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Utah — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 9:30 p.m.

Day 3, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Orlando vs. Sacramento — ESPN/TSN3, 4 p.m.

Detroit vs. Washington — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Houston — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

New Orleans vs. Portland — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NWSL

Angel City vs. San Diego Wave — Paramount+, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Mbappe: Le Magnifique — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

PSG Season Rewind — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Ligue 1 Season Review — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Super Lig Season Review — beiN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

37 Words: Part 2: These Are Our Bodies — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Power in Teammates — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Boundless: SUP 11-City Tour-Holland — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Boundless: Great River Amazon River Raft Race: Peru — Stadium, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Fantastic Lies — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Perfect Game — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Perfect Game — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Last Days of Knight — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Leicester City Stunner — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Ladies’ Singles Final: Elena Rybakina vs. Ons Jabeur — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Gentlemen’s Doubles Final: Matthew Ebden/Max Purcell vs. Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 8 a.m.

UEFA Women’s Euro

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group C, Leigh Sports Village, Wigan & Leigh, England, United Kingdom

Portugal vs. Switzerland — ESPN+, noon

Group C, Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England, United Kingdom

Netherlands vs. Sweden — ESPN2, 2:50 p.m.

UEFA Women’s Euro Pregame — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

WNBA

WNBA All-Star Weekend

Day 1, Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

3-Point Contest & Skills Challenge — ESPN, 3 p.m.