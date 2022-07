All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 17

Collingwood Magpies vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Gold Coast Suns vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

St. Kilda Saints vs. Fremantle Dockers — FS1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Port Adelaide Power vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Basketball

Big3

Week 4, Comerica Center, Dallas, TX

Triplets vs. Bivouac/Ghost Ballers vs. Killer 3’s/Power vs. 3’s Company — YouTube/Vyre/DAZN, 8 p.m.

CFL

Week 5

Ottawa Redblacks at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF W Championship

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group B, Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico

Trinidad & Tobago vs. Costa Rica — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Panama vs. Canada — Paramount+, 10 p.m.

Copa América Femenina

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group A, Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero, Cali, Colombia

Bolivia vs. Ecuador — FS2, 4:50 p.m.

Colombia vs. Paraguay — FS1, 7:50 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 7

Tomblaine to La Super Planche des Belles Filles — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Tomblaine to La Super Planche des Belles Filles — USA/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

Practice 1 — ESPNU, 7:25 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPNU, 10:55 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

DP World Tour/PGA Tour

Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

3rd Round

Featured Group 1 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Featured Group 2 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

PGA Tour Champions

Senior Players Championship, Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Celebrity Golf

American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, NV

1st Round — Peacock, 4 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

DP World Tour/PGA Tour

Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, KY

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

Miscellaneous

The World Games

Day 1 – Highlights — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global

Lightweights, Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Enrique Gonzalez vs. Angel Alvarez — Univision/TUDN, midnight

UFC Live: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Baltimore — Bally Sports West/MASN, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — MLB Network/Amazon (NYC, CT and NJ only)/NESN, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle — Apple TV+, 10 p.m.

National League

Miami at New York Mets — Bally Sports Florida/SNY, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MLB Network/MASN2/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

2022 MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

LAFC vs. LA Galaxy — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Minnesota United — TSN1/Bally Sports North Extra/WUCW, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

O’Reilly Auto Parts 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Troy Township, OH

Qualifying — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition-Mid-Ohio — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

The Day: Richard Petty’s Last Race — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Summer League

2022 NBA2K23 Summer League

Day 2, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Dallas vs. Chicago — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Indiana — ESPN2/TSN5, 6 p.m.

Golden State vs. New York — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Phoenix vs. Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Day 2, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

San Antonio vs. Cleveland — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 7 p.m.

Denver vs. Minnesota — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 9 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2022 NHL Draft

Day 2, Centre Bell, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Rounds 2-7 — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/ESPN+, 11 a.m.

NWSL

Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash — Twitch 7 p.m.

Racing Louisville vs. NJ/NY Gotham — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Billion Dollar Game — ESPNU, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Nine for IX: Pat XO — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Little Big Man — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 2 — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts: Let Noor Run & Girls Got Game — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

30 for 30: There’s No Place Like Home — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Ladies Doubles Semifinal: Lyudmyla Kichenok/Jelena Ostapenko vs. Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s Semifinal: Novak Djokovic vs. Cameron Norrie — ESPN, approximately 10 a.m.

Ladies Doubles Semifinal: Elise Mertens/Shuai Zhang vs. Danielle Collins/Desirae Krawczyk — ESPN, approximately 1 p.m.

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 7 a.m.

UEFA Women’s Euro

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group B, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, England, United Kingdom

Spain vs. Finland — TUDN/ESPN+, 11:50 a.m.

Group B, Brentford Community Stadium, West London, England, United Kingdom

Germany vs. Denmark — ESPN2/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Futbol central — TUDN, 11:30 a.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Women’s Euro Pregame — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.