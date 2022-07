All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 17

Geelong Cats vs. Melbourne Demons — FS2, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 5

Lille Métropole to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut — Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

Lille Métropole to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut — USA/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Stage 6

Binche to Longwy — Peacock, 6:10 a.m. (Thursday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The Open Highlights: 2000 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

One Shot Away — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 14: The Open — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: The Open at St. Andrews — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

GOLF Films: St. Andrews — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Detroit — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland — Sportsnet/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Tampa Bay at Boston — Bally Sports Sun/NESN, 7 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore — Bally Sports Southwest/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston — Bally Sports Kansas City/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

New York Mets at Cincinnati — SNY/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta — ESPN, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Anaheim at Miami — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh — YES/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.

The Day: Richard Petty’s Last Day — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Summer League

Salt Lake City Summer League

Day 2, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Memphis vs. Oklahoma City — ESPN2/TSN5, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Utah — ESPN2/TSN5/KMYU, 9 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Rand University — ESPNU, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

2022 Collegiate Women Sports Awards — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter Americano — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarterfinals: Centre Court — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarterfinals: No. 1 Court — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

UEFA Women’s Euro

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group A, Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

England vs. Austria — TUDN, 2:50 p.m./ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/WCIU/Bally Sports North Extra, 1 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream — CBS Sports Network/Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces — CBS Sports Network/KHSV, 10 p.m.