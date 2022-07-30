All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL — Week 20
Gold Coast Suns vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.
Essendon Bombers vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Richmond Tigers vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 6 a.m. (Sunday, same day coverage)
Baseball
Appalachian League
All-Star Game, Burlington Athletic Stadium, Burlington, NC
East vs. West — MLB Network, 11 a.m. (delayed from 7/26/2022)
Basketball
Big3
Week 7, Comerica Center, Dallas, TX
Killer 3’s vs. 3’s Company/Power vs. Tri-State — CBS, 1 p.m.
Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers — YouTube/Vyre/DAZN, 3 p.m.
The Basketball Tournament
Semifinals, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH
Aftershocks vs. Americana for Autism — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Blue Collar U/Heartfire vs. Red Scare/Best Virginia — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Boxing
Showtime Championship Boxing
Junior Middleweights, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez, Jr. — Showtime, 9 p.m.
CFL
Week 8
Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN3/ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Commonwealth Games
Highlights — Olympic Channel, 6 p.m.
CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina
Knockout Stage
Championship, Estadio Alfonso López, Bucaramanga, Colombia
Colombia vs. Brazil — FS2, 8 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France Femmes
Stage 7
Sélestat to Le Markstein Fellering — Peacock, 9:20 a.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series
NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, WA
Qualifying — FS1, 2 p.m.
English Football Association
Exhibition
FA Community Shield, King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, United Kingdom
Liverpool vs. Manchester City — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.
Formula 1
FIA Formula 1 World Championship
Hungary Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Budapest, Hungary
Qualifying– ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI
3rd Round
Main Feed — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.
Featured Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.
Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 17 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.
Marquee Group — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.
Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
Featured Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Featured Holes: 15, 17 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.
LPGA/Ladies European Tour
Women’s Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.
USGA
U.S. Junior Amateur, Bandon Dunes and Bandon Trails at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, OR
Championship Match — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
DP World Tour
Hero Open, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom
Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Sunday)
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Gymnastics
USA Gymnastics
U.S. Classic, Maverik Center, Salt Lake Valley, UT
Junior Women’s Session 2 — CNBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.
Senior Women — CNBC/Peacock, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Ice3
Week 7, Centre Videotron, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada
Event 7 — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Horse Racing
NYRA
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Races 3-7 — FS2, 1 p.m.
Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap & Jim Dandy Stakes — Fox, 4:30 p.m.
Races 10 & 11 — FS2, 6 p.m.
IndyCar
NTT IndyCar Series
Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN
Race — NBC/Peacock, noon
IndyCar Pre-Race Warmup — Peacock, 8:15 a.m.
IndyCar Series Post Race — NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 277
Peña vs. Nunes 2, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
Prelims — ESPN/ABC, 8 p.m.
Main Card — Pay per view/ESPN+, 10 p.m.
UFC Top Ten: The Ultimate Fighter Alumni — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
UFC-The Walk: Cyborg vs. Nunes — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
UFC Live: Peña vs. Nunes 2 — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
UFC Countdown: UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
UFC Live: Peña vs. Nunes 2 Pre-Show — ABC, 5 p.m.
MLB
American League
Cleveland at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Kansas City/YES, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto — Bally Sports Detroit/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Houston — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Anaheim — FS1/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m.
National League
New York Mets at Miami — WPIX/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — Fox, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington — Fox, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco — Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m.
Interleague
Milwaukee at Boston — FS1/Bally Sports Wisconsin/NESN, 4 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati — MASN/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego — Fox, 7:15 p.m.
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
MLS
Minnesota United vs. Portland Timbers — ABC, 3 p.m.
Chicago Fire vs. Atlanta United — WGN/Bally Sports South, 5 p.m.
Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew — WAXN/WSOC/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Montreal Impact vs. NYC FC — TVA Sports/YES, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Union vs. Houston Dynamo — WPHL/AT&T SportsNet Southwest Extra, 7:30 p.m.
Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati — WFOR/WAMI/WSTR, 8 p.m.
Nashville SC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — WUXP/TSN5, 8 p.m.
New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC — WBZ/WNAC 64.2/TSN4, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Austin FC — KMCI/KXAN, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy — KTXA/Spectrum SportsNet, 9 p.m.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake — NBC Sports California Plus/KMYU, 10 p.m.
MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series
Brickyard 200, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course), Indianapolis, IN
Qualifying — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Brickyard 150, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course), Indianapolis, IN
Race — NBC/Peacock, 3;30 p.m.
Countdown to Green — NBC, 3 p.m.
NFL
NFL Live: Back Together Saturday — ESPN, 9 a.m.
Training Camp: Back Together Saturday — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
Training Camp: Back Together Saturday — NFL Network, noon
NFL Live: Back Together Saturday — ABC, 1 p.m.
Training Camp: Back Together Saturday — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
Training Camp: Back Together Saturday — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight: Metropolitan Division Needs — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Pacific Division Needs — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
All Access: Quest for the Stanley Cup — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
NWSL
Chicago Red Stars vs. San Diego Wave — Twitch, 8 p.m.
Angel City FC vs. OL Reign — Paramount+, 10:30 p.m.
Scottish Premier League
Matchday 1
Livingston vs. Rangers — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.
Soccer
Men’s
Club International Friendly, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Real Madrid vs. Juventus — FS2, 10 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
One Team: The Power of Sports: Mastering the Game — NBC, 11:30 a.m.
All In With Laila Ali: In the Water — CBS, 12:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.
Boundless: Adventure Racing World Series: Costa Rica — Stadium, 5 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
E60 Presents: Bonds — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
37 Words: Part 1: Too Pushy for a Woman — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.
37 Words: Part 2: These Are Our Bodies — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
37 Words: Part 3: The Daughters of Title IX — ESPNews, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
37 Words: Part 3: Generation Next — ESPNews, midnight
Swimming
USA Swimming
USA National Championships, William Woollett, Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
Highlights — CNBC, 1 p.m.
Day 5 — Peacock, 8 p.m.
Tennis
Center Court Live: Semifinals: Croatia Open (ATP)/Kitzbuhel (ATP)/Poland Open (WTA)/Prague Open (WTA)/Atlanta Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.
USTA/ATP Tour
US Open Series
Atlanta Open, Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA
Semifinal — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.
Track & Field
American Track League
Ed Murphey Classic, Billy J. Murphy Sports Complex, University of Memphis, Memphis, TN
Day 2 — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.
WNBA
Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics — ESPN/TSN1/TSN3, noon
Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Bally Sports South, 7:30 p.m.