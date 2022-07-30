All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 20

Gold Coast Suns vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Essendon Bombers vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Richmond Tigers vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 6 a.m. (Sunday, same day coverage)

Baseball

Appalachian League

All-Star Game, Burlington Athletic Stadium, Burlington, NC

East vs. West — MLB Network, 11 a.m. (delayed from 7/26/2022)

Basketball

Big3

Week 7, Comerica Center, Dallas, TX

Killer 3’s vs. 3’s Company/Power vs. Tri-State — CBS, 1 p.m.

Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers — YouTube/Vyre/DAZN, 3 p.m.

The Basketball Tournament

Semifinals, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

Aftershocks vs. Americana for Autism — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Blue Collar U/Heartfire vs. Red Scare/Best Virginia — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

Junior Middleweights, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez, Jr. — Showtime, 9 p.m.

CFL

Week 8

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN3/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Commonwealth Games

Highlights — Olympic Channel, 6 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina

Knockout Stage

Championship, Estadio Alfonso López, Bucaramanga, Colombia

Colombia vs. Brazil — FS2, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France Femmes

Stage 7

Sélestat to Le Markstein Fellering — Peacock, 9:20 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, WA

Qualifying — FS1, 2 p.m.

English Football Association

Exhibition

FA Community Shield, King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, United Kingdom

Liverpool vs. Manchester City — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Hungary Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Budapest, Hungary

Qualifying– ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI

3rd Round

Main Feed — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 17 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Marquee Group — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Featured Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 17 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

LPGA/Ladies European Tour

Women’s Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

USGA

U.S. Junior Amateur, Bandon Dunes and Bandon Trails at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, OR

Championship Match — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

DP World Tour

Hero Open, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Gymnastics

USA Gymnastics

U.S. Classic, Maverik Center, Salt Lake Valley, UT

Junior Women’s Session 2 — CNBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Senior Women — CNBC/Peacock, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Ice3

Week 7, Centre Videotron, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Event 7 — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Races 3-7 — FS2, 1 p.m.

Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap & Jim Dandy Stakes — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

Races 10 & 11 — FS2, 6 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Race — NBC/Peacock, noon

IndyCar Pre-Race Warmup — Peacock, 8:15 a.m.

IndyCar Series Post Race — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 277

Peña vs. Nunes 2, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Prelims — ESPN/ABC, 8 p.m.

Main Card — Pay per view/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: The Ultimate Fighter Alumni — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

UFC-The Walk: Cyborg vs. Nunes — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

UFC Live: Peña vs. Nunes 2 — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

UFC Countdown: UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

UFC Live: Peña vs. Nunes 2 Pre-Show — ABC, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Kansas City/YES, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — Bally Sports Detroit/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — FS1/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Miami — WPIX/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco — Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee at Boston — FS1/Bally Sports Wisconsin/NESN, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati — MASN/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

Minnesota United vs. Portland Timbers — ABC, 3 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. Atlanta United — WGN/Bally Sports South, 5 p.m.

Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew — WAXN/WSOC/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Montreal Impact vs. NYC FC — TVA Sports/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. Houston Dynamo — WPHL/AT&T SportsNet Southwest Extra, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati — WFOR/WAMI/WSTR, 8 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — WUXP/TSN5, 8 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC — WBZ/WNAC 64.2/TSN4, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Austin FC — KMCI/KXAN, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy — KTXA/Spectrum SportsNet, 9 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake — NBC Sports California Plus/KMYU, 10 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Brickyard 200, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course), Indianapolis, IN

Qualifying — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Brickyard 150, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course), Indianapolis, IN

Race — NBC/Peacock, 3;30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBC, 3 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live: Back Together Saturday — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Training Camp: Back Together Saturday — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Training Camp: Back Together Saturday — NFL Network, noon

NFL Live: Back Together Saturday — ABC, 1 p.m.

Training Camp: Back Together Saturday — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Training Camp: Back Together Saturday — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Metropolitan Division Needs — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pacific Division Needs — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

All Access: Quest for the Stanley Cup — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NWSL

Chicago Red Stars vs. San Diego Wave — Twitch, 8 p.m.

Angel City FC vs. OL Reign — Paramount+, 10:30 p.m.

Scottish Premier League

Matchday 1

Livingston vs. Rangers — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Soccer

Men’s

Club International Friendly, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Real Madrid vs. Juventus — FS2, 10 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Mastering the Game — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

All In With Laila Ali: In the Water — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Boundless: Adventure Racing World Series: Costa Rica — Stadium, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

E60 Presents: Bonds — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

37 Words: Part 1: Too Pushy for a Woman — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

37 Words: Part 2: These Are Our Bodies — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

37 Words: Part 3: The Daughters of Title IX — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

37 Words: Part 3: Generation Next — ESPNews, midnight

Swimming

USA Swimming

USA National Championships, William Woollett, Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA

Highlights — CNBC, 1 p.m.

Day 5 — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court Live: Semifinals: Croatia Open (ATP)/Kitzbuhel (ATP)/Poland Open (WTA)/Prague Open (WTA)/Atlanta Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

USTA/ATP Tour

US Open Series

Atlanta Open, Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA

Semifinal — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Track & Field

American Track League

Ed Murphey Classic, Billy J. Murphy Sports Complex, University of Memphis, Memphis, TN

Day 2 — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

WNBA

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics — ESPN/TSN1/TSN3, noon

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Bally Sports South, 7:30 p.m.