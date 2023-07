Jun 27, 2022; London, United Kingdom; A ball person reaches for the ball during the Andy Murray (GBR) and James Duckworth (AUS) first round match on day one at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

CFL

Week 4

BC Lions at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 3: Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne — USA Network/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show: Stage 4 — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN The Ocho

AWA Wiffle Ball at The Ocho — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Slippery Stairs at The Ocho — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

USA Dodgeball All-Star Showcase — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Omegaball — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

World Axe Throwing League: Championship — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Pogopalooza Cup 2022 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

2022 Pro Breaking Tour Invitational — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

U.S. Women’s OPen Highlights: Minjee Lee — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler: Episode 5 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston at Texas — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN/YES, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington — MLB Network/Bally Sports Ohio/MASN2, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta at Cleveland — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at San Diego — FS1/Bally Sports West/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco — Root Sports/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 9 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

Searching for Shohei: An Interview Special — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Summer League

California Classic

Day 1, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Miami vs. Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada, 6 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Charlotte — ESPN/NBA TV Canada, 8 p.m.

Golden State vs. Sacramento — ESPN/NBA TV Canada, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City Summer League

Day 1, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Memphis vs. Philadelphia — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Utah — NBA TV/KJZ, 9 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL Network Countdown: Top 25 Playoff Overtime Games — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Top Shelf: 2022-23 Improbable Plays — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

The NHL: 100 Years — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Beyond the Arc — FanDuel TV, 11 a.,m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

La Jugada del Verano — TUDN, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m,

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game On — Women Sports Network, 8 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Syracuse — ACC Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

ESPN Radio — ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles: 1st Round — ESPN, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles: 1st Round Highlights — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.