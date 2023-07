Jul 26, 2023; Wellington, NZL; Wellington Regional Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, before a match against the Netherlands in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 20

Hawthorn Hawks vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

West Coast Eagles vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 16

Louisville Region, Freedom Hall, Louisville, KY

Gutter Cats vs. The Ville — ESPNU, noon

West Virginia Region, Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, WV

Herd That vs. Sideline Cancer — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Dayton Regional, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

India Rising/Carmen’s Crew vs. Men of Mackey/Friday Beers — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO Welterweight Title Fight, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford — Showtime pay per view, 8 p.m.

CFL

Week 8

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

BC Lions at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

Appalachian League

All-Star Game, Hunter Wright Stadium, Kingsport, TN

East vs. West — MLB Network, 1 p.m. (delayed from 07/25/2023)

Cycling

Tour de France Femmes

Stage 7: Lannemezan to Tourmalet Bagnères-de-Bigorre — Peacock, 10:05 a.m.

Dogs

AKC Fastest Dogs USA 2023 — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, noon

PSM All-Star Callout — FS1, 10 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group F, Perth Rectangular Stadium (HBF Park), Perth, Western Australia

Announcers: Fox/Fox 4K — Jacqui Oatley/Lori Lindsey/Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)//Telemundo/Peacock — Diana Rincón/Daniella López-Guajardo/Kenti Robles

Panamá vs. Jamaica — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Universo, 8:25 a.m.

Group H, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

Announcers: Fox/Fox 4K — John Strong/Kyndra de St. Aubin/Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)//Universo/Peacock — Jorge Calvo/Maxi Rodríguez/Diana Robles

Republic of Korea vs. Morocco — Fox/Fox 4K/Universo/Peacock, 12:25 a.m. (Sunday)

Group H, Sydney Football Stadium (Allianz Stadium), Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Announcers: FS1/FS1 4K — Jenn Hildreth/Warren Barton/Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)//Telemundo/Peacock — Daniella López-Guajardo/Isabella Echeverri/Diana Rincón

Germany vs. Colombia — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 5:25 a.m. (Sunday)

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group A, Dunedin Stadium (Forsyth Barr Stadium), Dunedin, New Zealand

Announcers: Fox/Fox 4K — JP Dellacamera/Aly Wagner/Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)//Telemundo/Peacock — Jorge Calvo/Eduardo Biscayart/Kenti Robles

Switzerland vs. New Zealand — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 2:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Group A, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

Announcers: FS1/FS1 4K — Kate Scott/Danielle Slaton/Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)//Universo/Peacock — Copán Álvarez/Janelly Farías

Norway vs. Philippines — FS1/FS1 4K/Universo/Peacock, 2:55 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — Fox/Fox 4K, 8 a.m.

Previa del partido — Telemundo/Peacock, 8 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Highlights — FS1, 3 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — Fox/Fox 4K, 11:30 p.m.

Previa del partido — Universo/Peacock, midnight

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — Fox/Fox 4K/FS1/FS1 4K, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Previa del partido — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — FS1/FS1 4K, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Previa del partido — Telemundo, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

FINA World Aquatics Championships

Swimming

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Rowdy Gaines/Kira Dixon

Day 7, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka City, Japan

Finals: Women’s 50m Butterfly/Men’s 50m Freestyle/Men’s 100m Butterfly/Women’s 200m Backstroke/Women’s 800m Freestyle/Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Day 8, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka City, Japan

Preliminary Heats: Women’s 400m Medley/Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay/Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay — Peacock, 9;30 p.m.

Finals: Men’s & Women’s 50m Backstroke/Men’s 1500m Freestyle/Women’s 50m Freestyle/Women’s 400m Medley/Men’s & Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay — Peacock, 6:45 a.m. (Sunday)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

Sprint — ESPN2, 10:25 a.m.

Formula E

FIA Formula E World Championship

London E-Prix, ExCel Circuit, London, England, United Kingdom

Round 15 — CBS, noon

Golf

PGA Tour

3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN

Announcers: Golf Channel — Steve Sands/Johnson Wagner/Mark Rolfing//Billy Ray Brown//Arron Oberholser//CBS — Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost//Mark Immelman//Amanda Renner

3rd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 8. 13, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 13, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

The R&A

The Senior Open Championship, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Wales, United Kingdom

3rd Round — CNBC/Peacock, 9 a.m.

3rd Round — NBC/Peacock, noon

LPGA Tour

The Amundi Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

USGA

U.S. Junior Amateur, Daniel Island Club, Charleston, SC

Announcers: Steve Berkowski/Smylie Kaufman//Billy Kratzert//Ned Michaels

Finals — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Course Record with Michael Breed — CBS, 2 p.m.

One Shot Away — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Leagues Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Free Games — All Games on Apple TV

Cruz Azul vs. Atlanta United, 7 p.m. (also on Univision/TUDN) — English: Kevin Egan/Mariano Trujillo//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart/Carlos Hermosillo

Austin FC vs. FC Juárez, 8:30 p.m. — English: Adrian Healey/Cobi Jones//Spanish: Raúl Guzmán/Sonny Guadarrama

Pumas UNAM vs. D.C. United, 9 p.m. (also on Univision/TUDN) — English: Ed Cohen/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto

República deportiva: Fútbol fanaticos — Univision/TUDN, 6 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Necaxa FC vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Walter Roque

Santos Laguna vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo

Leagues Cup Countdown, 7 p.m. — Kaylyn Kyle/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips

Leagues Cup La Previa, 7 p.m. — Tony Cherchi/Pavel Pardo/Diego Valeri

Leagues Cup El Resumen, 11 p.m. — Tony Cherchi/Pavel Pardo/Diego Valeri

League Cup Wrap-Up, 11 p.m. — Kaylyn Kyle/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips

Minor League Baseball

Texas League

Frisco RoughRiders at Wichita Wind Surge — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator X Rizin

Lightweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Pitbull vs. de Souza — Showtime, 11 p.m.

UFC 291

Poirier vs. Gaethje 2, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Prelims — ESPN/ABC, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

UFC Live: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 Pre-Show — ABC, 3 p.m.

UFC Countdown: UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 — ABC, 4 p.m.

UFC Main Events: Poirier vs. Gaethje — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

UFC 291 Countdown: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — WCAU/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Mets — MASN/SNY, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Ohio/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Detroit at Miami — FS1/Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona — Root Sports/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Diego — Bally Sports Southwest/MLB San Diego Padres, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VA

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Marty Snider//Dillon Welch

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Road America 180, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

Announcers: Dave Burns/Jeff Burton/Dale Jarrett//Kevin Lee//Matt Yocum

Race — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Countdown to Green: NASCAR Xfinity Series — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Worldwide Express 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VA

Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Setup — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live: Back Together Saturday– ESPN, 9 a.m.

Training Camp: Back Together Weekend — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL Live: Back Together Saturday — ABC, noon

Training Camp: Back Together Weekend — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Metropolitan Division Needs — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NWSL

Challenge Cup — Matchday 10

North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City Current — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville — Paramount+, 8:30 p.m.

Angel City vs. Portland Thorns — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Seattle Open, Lower Woodland Tennis Courts, Seattle, WA

Men’s and Women’s Doubles Semifinals — ESPN, noon

Men’s and Women’s Doubles Semifinals — CBS, 1 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Doubles Finals — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

Club International Friendly, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Celtic vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Club International Friendly, WWK Stadium, Augsburg, Germany

FC Augsburg vs. Ajax — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

El Clásico Preseason, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Club International Friendly, Singapore National Stadium, Kallang, Singapore

Liverpool vs. Leicester City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC: Borussia Dortmund Special Show — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: The Tuck Rule — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E60: Project 11: Alex Smith’s Final Drive — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E60: Once Upon a time in Anaheim– ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

4192: The Crowning of the Hit King — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Yes You Can! — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: A Parent’s Love — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Tanner Hall Forever — Fubo Sports, 12:30 p.m.

ACC Traditions: North Carolina State — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Adam Taliaferro — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Rolling Away: A Documentary Feature Ryan Sheckler — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Womens Sports Network, 7 p.m.

E60: The Great Imposter And Me — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Vic (Part 1) — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Vic (Part 2) — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Final: Hamburg European Open (WTA)/Semifinal: Croatia Open (ATP)/Hamburg European Open (ATP)/Ladies Open Lausanne (WTA)/Warsaw Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Center Court Live: Semifinal: Atlanta Open (ATP)/Croatia Open — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Center Court Live: Semifinal: Atlanta Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.