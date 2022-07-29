All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL — Week 20
Collingwood Magpies vs. Port Adelaide Power — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.
Sydney Swans vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, midnight
St. Kilda Saints vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Geelong Cats vs. Western Bulldogs — FS1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
Adelaide Crows vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Quarterfinals, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH
Blue Collar vs. Heartfire — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Red Scare vs. Best Virginia — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Boxing
Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
CFL
Week 8
BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN2, 9 p.m.
CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 8:30 p.m.
College Football
Pac-12 Football Media Day
Day 3, W Hollywood Hotel, Hollywood, CA
Commissioner George Kliavkoff — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 11 a.m.
Utah Interview — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 1 p.m.
Stanford Interview — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 1:15 p.m.
Arizona Interview — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 1:30 p.m.
Colorado Interview — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 1:45 p.m.
Oregon Interview — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 2 p.m.
Washington Interview — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 2:15 p.m.
Wrap -Up — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.
Southern Conference Media Day — ESPN+, 10 a.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina
Knockout Round
3rd Place Match, Estadio Centenario, Armenia, Colombia
Argentina vs. Paraguay — FS2, 7:45 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France Femmes
Stage 6
Saint-Dié des Vosges to Rosheim — Peacock, 8:15 a.m.
English Football League Championship
Matchday 1
Huddersfield Town vs. Burnley — ESPN2, 2:55 p.m .
Formula 1
FIA Formula 1 World Championship
Hungary Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Budapest, Hungary
Practice 1 — ESPNU, 7:55 a.m.
Practice 2 — ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.
Practice 3 — ESPN2, 6:55 a.m. (Saturday)
Golf
DP World Tour
Hero Open, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
PGA Tour
Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI
2nd Round
Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 17 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7 a.m.
Marquee Group: Zalatoris, Young & Love III — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7:15 a.m.
Featured Groups: Homa & Scott Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.
Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Featured Groups: Cantlay/Champ/Woodward & Simpson/Day/Fowler — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Featured Holes: 15, 17 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
LPGA/Ladies European Tour
Women’s Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
USGA
U.S. Junior Amateur, Bandon Dunes and Bandon Trails at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, OR
Semifinal Matches — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Horse Racing
NYRA
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Curlin Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.
Part 2 — FS1, 3 p.m.
Part 3 — FS2, 4:30 p.m.
IndyCar
NTT IndyCar Series
Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN
Practice — Peacock, 9:30 a.m.
Qualifying — Peacock, 1 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Combate Global
Bantamweights, Univision Studios, Miami, FL
Ismael Zamora vs. Cristian Barraza — Univision/TUDN, midnight
UFC Live: Peña vs. Nunes 2 — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
Cleveland at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Kansas City/Amazon (NY, NJ and CT), 7 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Houston — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.
Texas at Anaheim — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.
National League
New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — WCAU/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington — Bally Sports Midwest/MASN, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco — Apple TV+, 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Baltimore at Cincinnati — MASN2/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NESN, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.
Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.
Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 9:45 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
MLS
LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders — FS1, 11 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Brickyard 150, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN
Qualifying — USA Network, 3 p.m.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
TSport 200, Indianapolis Raceway Park, Brownsburg, IN
Qualifying — FS1, 4:30 p.m.
Race — FS1, 9 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Setup — FS1, 8 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 5:30 p.m.
NBA
Inside the Association — Stadium, 11 a.m.
NBA Today — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 2 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NWSL
North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.
Racing Louisville vs. Portland Thorns — Paramount+, 8 p.m.
Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.
Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
30 for 30: Ghosts of Ole Miss — ESPNU, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
This Just In — ESPN, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports Network, 8:15 p.m.
SEC Storied: Year of the Dawg — SEC Network, 10 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
Tennis
USTA/ATP Tour
US Open Series
Atlanta Open, Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA
Quarterfinal: Alex de Minaur vs. James Duckworth — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.
WNBA
Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/KHSV/Facebook Live, 7 p.m.
New York Liberty at Chicago Sky — CBS Sports Network/WCIU, 8 p.m.