All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 20

Collingwood Magpies vs. Port Adelaide Power — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Sydney Swans vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, midnight

St. Kilda Saints vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Geelong Cats vs. Western Bulldogs — FS1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Adelaide Crows vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinals, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

Blue Collar vs. Heartfire — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Red Scare vs. Best Virginia — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

CFL

Week 8

BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN2, 9 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

Pac-12 Football Media Day

Day 3, W Hollywood Hotel, Hollywood, CA

Commissioner George Kliavkoff — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 11 a.m.

Utah Interview — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 1 p.m.

Stanford Interview — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 1:15 p.m.

Arizona Interview — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado Interview — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 1:45 p.m.

Oregon Interview — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 2 p.m.

Washington Interview — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 2:15 p.m.

Wrap -Up — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

Southern Conference Media Day — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina

Knockout Round

3rd Place Match, Estadio Centenario, Armenia, Colombia

Argentina vs. Paraguay — FS2, 7:45 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France Femmes

Stage 6

Saint-Dié des Vosges to Rosheim — Peacock, 8:15 a.m.

English Football League Championship

Matchday 1

Huddersfield Town vs. Burnley — ESPN2, 2:55 p.m .

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Hungary Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Budapest, Hungary

Practice 1 — ESPNU, 7:55 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 6:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

DP World Tour

Hero Open, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI

2nd Round

Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 17 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7 a.m.

Marquee Group: Zalatoris, Young & Love III — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Homa & Scott Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Featured Groups: Cantlay/Champ/Woodward & Simpson/Day/Fowler — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 17 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

LPGA/Ladies European Tour

Women’s Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

USGA

U.S. Junior Amateur, Bandon Dunes and Bandon Trails at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, OR

Semifinal Matches — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Curlin Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

Part 2 — FS1, 3 p.m.

Part 3 — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Practice — Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

Qualifying — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global

Bantamweights, Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Ismael Zamora vs. Cristian Barraza — Univision/TUDN, midnight

UFC Live: Peña vs. Nunes 2 — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Kansas City/Amazon (NY, NJ and CT), 7 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — WCAU/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington — Bally Sports Midwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco — Apple TV+, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at Cincinnati — MASN2/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NESN, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 9:45 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders — FS1, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Brickyard 150, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Qualifying — USA Network, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

TSport 200, Indianapolis Raceway Park, Brownsburg, IN

Qualifying — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Race — FS1, 9 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Setup — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 11 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

Racing Louisville vs. Portland Thorns — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

30 for 30: Ghosts of Ole Miss — ESPNU, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports Network, 8:15 p.m.

SEC Storied: Year of the Dawg — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

USTA/ATP Tour

US Open Series

Atlanta Open, Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA

Quarterfinal: Alex de Minaur vs. James Duckworth — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

WNBA

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/KHSV/Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky — CBS Sports Network/WCIU, 8 p.m.