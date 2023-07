Jul 22, 2023; Auckland, NZL; USA midfielder Andi Sullivan (17), midfielder Julie Ertz (8) and defender Kelley O’Hara (5) react against Vietnam in the second half of a group stage match in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at Eden Park. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 64

Dayton Regional, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

Friday Beers vs. Athletics Miami — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Team Colorado vs. Men of Mackey — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Carmen’s Crew vs. Team Overtime — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Red Scare vs. India Rising — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Round of 32

Syracuse Regional, The Oncenter, Syracuse, NY

Blue Collar U vs. Virginia Dream/The Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Boeheim’s Army vs. The Nerd Team — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Football

ACC Football Kickoff

Day 2, Westin Charlotte, Charlotte, NC

Main Feed — ACC Network, 9 a.m.

Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 10 a.m.

Duke — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 12:45 p.m.

Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 1:30 p.m.

Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 2:30 p.m.

Big Ten Football Media Days

Day 1, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

BTN Live: B1G Football Media Day Press Conferences-Part 1 — Big Ten Network, 10:30 a.m.

BTN Live: B1G Football Media Day Special-Part 1 — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Sun Belt Football Media Day

Day 2, Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, New Orleans, LA

Main Feed — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

Podium Feed — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Main Feed — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France Femmes

Stage 4: Cahors to Rodez — Peacock, 9:20 a.m.

English Premier League

Summer Series

Matchweek 2, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Announcers: Joe Speight/Tim Howard//Alex Aljoe

Brentford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 5:30 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United — Peacock, 8:15 p.m.

Matchweek 2, Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

Announcers: Daniel Mann/Stephen Warnock

Fulham vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 10:15 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group B, Perth Rectangular Stadium (HBF Park), Perth, Western Australia, Australia

Announcers: FS1/FS1 4K — John Strong/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)//Universo/Peacock: Diana Robles/Janelly Farías/Daniella López-Guajardo

Canada vs. Republic of Ireland — FS1/FS1 4K/Universo/Peacock, 7:55 a.m.

Group E, Wellington Regional Stadium (Sky Stadium). Wellington, New Zealand

Announcers: Fox/Fox 4K — JP Dellacamera/Aly Wagner//Jenny Taft//Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)//Telemundo/Universo/Peacock — Andrés Cantor/Natalia Astrain/Manuel Sol)

United States vs. Netherlands — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 8:55 p.m.

Group E, Waikato Stadium (FMG Waikato Stadium), Hamilton, New Zealand

Announcers: FS1/FS1 4K — Jenn Hildreth/Warren Barton//Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)//Universo/Peacock — Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart/Janelly Farías

Portugal vs. Vietnam — FS1/Universo/Peacock, 3:25 a.m. (Thursday)

Group B, Brisbane Stadium (Suncorp Stadium), Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Announcers: FS1/FS1 4K — Jacqui Oatley/Lori Lindsey//Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)//Universo/Peacock — Diana Rincón/Daniella López-Guajardo/Kenti Robles

Australia vs. Nigeria — FS1/Universo/Peacock, 5:55 a.m. (Thursday)

FIFA World Cup Tonight — FS1/FS1 4K (Rob Stone/Karina LeBlanc/Heather O’Reilly), 7:30 a.m.

Previa del partido — Universo/Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

ESPN FC: Women’s Soccer Special — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — Fox/Fox 4K (Rob Stone/Ariane Hingst/Stu Holden/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd/Heather O’Reilly/Chris Fallica), 7 p.m.

Previa del partido — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 8:30 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — Fox/Fox 4K (Rob Stone/Ariane Hingst/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd), 11 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — FS1/FS1 4K (Rob Stone/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd), 3 a.m. (Thursday)

Previa del partido — Universo/Peacock, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — FS1/FS1 4K (Rob Stone/Kate Gill/Alexi Lalas), 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Previa del partido — Universo/Peacock, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FINA World Aquatics Championships

Swimming

Day 4, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka City, Japan

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Rowdy Gaines//Kira Dixon

Finals: Men’s 800 Freestyle/Women’s 200m Freestyle/Men’s and Women’s 200m Butterfly/Men’s 50m Breaststroke/Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Day 5, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka City, Japan

Preliminary Heats: Women’s 100m Freestyle/Men’s 200m Backstroke/Men’s and Women’s 200m Breaststroke/Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay — Peacock, 9:30 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo

Semifinals, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall B, Fukuoka City, Japan

Greece vs. Serbia — Peacock, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Hungary vs. Spain — Peacock, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf

LPGA Tour

The Amundi Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

DP World Tour Highlights — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 5: Iconic Shots — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

3Ice

Week 5, Agganis Arena, Boston University, Boston, MA

Team Carbonneau vs. Team Patrick/Team Bourque vs. Team Mullen — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Leagues Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Free Games — All Games on Apple TV

New York City FC vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. (also on TSN4) — English: Chris Wittyngham/Dan Gargan//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suárez//French: Olivier Brett/Sébastien Le Toux

Atlético de San Luis vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Tigres UANL vs. Portland Timbers. 11 p.m. (also on FS1/UniMás/TUDN) — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Jaime Macías//FS1: Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola

Leagues Cup Countdown — Apple TV, 7 p.m. (Jillian Sakovits/Miguel Gallardo/Andrew Wiebe)

Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV, 7 p.m. (Stefano Fusaro/Pável Pardo/Carlos Pavón)

Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday) (Jillian Sakovits/Miguel Gallardo/Andrew Wiebe)

League Cup El Resumen — Apple TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday) (Stefano Fusaro/Pável Pardo/Carlos Pavón)

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. — English: Ed Cohen/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Philadelphia Union vs. Querétaro FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros/Claudio Suárez

CF Monterrey vs. Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Oklahoma City Dodgers at Reno Aces — Stadium, 9:30 p.m.

Miscellaneous

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth: Episode 6: Acceptance — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Cleveland — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota — MLB Network/Root Sports/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Colorado at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MASN, noon

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona — Bally Sports Midwest/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MLB San Diego Padres, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Miami at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Sun, noon

Toronto at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia — MASN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston — ESPN, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at New York Yankees — SNY/YES, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox — Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

Club International Friendly, Singapore National Stadium, Kallang, Singapore

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Lion City Sailors — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Club International Friendly, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Real Madrid vs. Manchester United — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Club International Friendly, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Arsenal vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 34 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: The Speech — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

E60: Pictures: 20 Years and 11 Seconds – Travis Roy Story — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Stewart — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

30 for 30: Trojan War — ESPNU, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Atlanta Open (ATP)/Croatia Open (ATP)/Hamburg European Open (ATP/WTA)/Ladies Open Lausanne (WTA)/Warsaw Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court Live: Atlanta Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Center Court Live: Croatia Open (ATP)/Hamburg European Open (ATP/WTA)/Ladies Open Lausanne (WTA)/Warsaw Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

WNBA

Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV/NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.