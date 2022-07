All Times Eastern



Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 32

Semifinals, West Virginia Regional, Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, WV

Bucketneers vs. War Ready — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Herd That vs. Best Virginia — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Semifinals, Dayton Regional, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

TMT vs. Men of Mackey — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Red Scare vs. Golden Eagles — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Football

B1G Live: B1G Football Media Days Press Conferences: Part 1 — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

Sun Belt Media Days — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

MACtion Media Days — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Sun Belt Media Days — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Estadio Alfonso López, Bucaramanga, Colombia

Brazil vs. Paraguay — FS1, 7:50 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France Femmes

Stage 3

Reims to Épernay — Peacock, 8:15 a.m.

eSports

SportsCenter Special: The Madden ’23 Ratings — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Aaron Wise — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Graeme McDowell-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Boston — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NESN, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Bally Sports Sun/MASN, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Kansas City — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/MASN2/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at New York Mets — TBS/YES/SNY, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto — Bally Sports Midwest/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Detroit, 8 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s Club Friendlies

Soccer Champions Tour 2022, Cotton Bowl Stadium, Fair Park, Dallas, TX

Barcelona vs. Juventus — FS2, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer Champions Tour 2022, Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Real Madrid vs. Club América — FS2/Univision/TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 10 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Tank — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Clemson — ACC Network, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

3-Day Weekend: Boston — ACC Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Croatia Open (ATP)/Kitzbuhel (ATP)/Atlanta Open (ATP)/Poland Open (WTA)/Prague Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Women’s Euro

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Bramall Lane, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom

England vs. Sweden — ESPN2/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Women’s Euro Pre-Match — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

WNBA

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky — Amazon, 8:30 p.m.