Jul 21, 2023; Auckland, NZL; A 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup logo is seen outside a fan festival. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 64

Syracuse Regional, The Oncenter, Syracuse, NY

Blue Collar U vs. Big 5 — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

The Nerd Team vs. Happy Valley Hoopers — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Boeheim’s Army vs. Team Gibson — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Virginia Dream vs. The Commonwealth — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Round of 16

Xavier Regional Final, Cintas Center, Xavier University, Cincinnati, OH

The Program for Autism vs. Nasty Nati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Football

Southland Football Media Day — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Big Sky Conference 2023 Football Media Day — ESPN+, noon

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Cricket

Major League Cricket

Texas Super Kings vs. San Francisco Unicorns — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France Femmes

Stage 2: Clermont-Ferrand to Mauriac — Peacock, 9:20 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group H, Sydney Football Stadium (Allianz Stadium), Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Announcers: FS1 — Jacqui Oatley/Lori Lindsey//Universo/Peacock — Copan Alvaréz/Isabella Echeverri/Diana Rincón

Colombia vs. Republic of Korea — FS1/FS1 4K/Universo/Peacock, 9:55 p.m.

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group A, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

Announcers: FS1 — Jenn Hildreth/Warren Barton//Universo/Peacock —

New Zealand vs. Philippines — FS1/FS1 4K/Universo/Peacock, 1:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

Group A, Waikato Stadium (FMG Stadium Waikato), Hamilton, New Zealand

Announcers: FS1 — Kate Scott/Danielle Slaton//Telemundo/Peacock —

Switzerland vs. Norway — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 3:55 a.m. (Tuesday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — FS1/FS1 4K, 9 p.m.

Previa del partido — Universo/Peacock, 9:30 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — FS1/FS1 4K, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Previa del partido — Universo/Peacock, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — FS1/FS1 4K, 3:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Previa del partido — Telemundo/Peacock, 3:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Highlights — FS1, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

FINA World Aquatics Championships

Swimming

Day 2, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka City, Japan

Finals: Men’s 100m Breaststroke/Women’s 100m Butterfly/Men’s 50 Butterfly/Women’s 200m Medley — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Day 3, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka City, Japan

Preliminary Heats: Men’s 50m Breaststroke/Women’s 200m Freestyle/Men’s 200m Butterfly/Men’s 800m Freestyle — Peacock, 9:30 p.m.

Golf

The Ringer: Fairway Rollin’ — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The Open Highlights: 2021 Collin Morikawa at Royal St. George’s — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 2: Short Game Secrets — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Miscellaneous

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth

Episode 1: Stress-Proof — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Episode 2: Shock — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Episode 3: Fasting — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler-Episode 8 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

UFC 291 Countdown: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Cleveland — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota — Root Sports/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Washington — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MASN, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona — Bally Sports Midwest/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

San Francisco at Detroit — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia — MASN2/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 9:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Everything But the Chip: The 2001 76ers — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: Project 11: Alex Smith’s Final Drive — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPNews, 8;30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

SC Featured: Nothing Else Matters — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m,

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m .

SportsCenter Featured: The Speech — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

30 for 30: Run Ricky Run — ESPNU, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sportsday — BBC News, 12:45 a.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Atlanta Open (ATP)/Croatia Open (ATP)/Hamburg European Open (ATP/WTA)/Ladies Open Lausanne (WTA)/Warsaw Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court Live: Atlanta Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.