Jun 28, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; United States defender Bryan Reynolds (5) shoots against Saint Kitts and Nevis goalkeeper Julani Archibald (18) during the second half at CITYPARK. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group A, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago — Fox (John Strong/Stu Holden//Jenny Taft)/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Group A, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Jamaica vs. St. Kitts & Nevis — FS1 (Keith Costigan/Warren Barton)/Univision/UniMás, 7 p.m.

Group B, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Mexico vs. Qatar — FS1 (JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones)/Univision/TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

Group B, Bank of America, Charlotte, NC

Honduras vs. Haiti — FS2 (Keith Costigan/Warren Barton)/UniMás, 9:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/UniMás/TUDN, 6 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — Fox (Rob Stone/Maurice Edu/Cobi Jones/Alexi Lalas), 6 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1/FS2 (Rob Stone/Maurice Edu/Cobi Jones/Alexi Lalas), 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1/FS2 (Rob Stone/Maurice Edu/Cobi Jones/Alexi Lalas), 11:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde

Stage 3: Amorebieta-Etxano to Bay0nne — Peacock, 6:50 a.m. (Monday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock (Paul Burmeister/Sam Bewley/Brent Bookwalter), 6:30 a.m. (Monday)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Austrian Grand Prix (Großer Preis von Österreich), Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

Race — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Doug Ghim/Ben Griffin/Max Homa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

Featured Groups: Keegan Bradley/Ryan Palmer/Kyle Reifers & Adam Schenk/Alex Noren/Troy Merritt — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Keegan Bradley/Ryan Palmer/Kyle Reifers — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Group 2: Doug Ghim/Ben Griffin/Max Homa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Peacock (Mike Tirico/Curt Byrum/Nick Dougherty//Billy Ray Brown//Arron Oberholser), 9:30 a.m.

Main Feed — CBSSports.com (Andrew Catalon/Trevor Immelman/Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost//Mark Immelman//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Renner), 11:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Mike Tirico/Curt Byrum/Nick Dougherty//Billy Ray Brown//Arron Oberholser), 1 p.m. (same day coverage)

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m. (Andrew Catalon/Trevor Immelman/Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost//Mark Immelman//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Renner), 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

British Masters, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

USGA

U.S. Senior Open, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, WI

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Paul Azinger/Peter Jacobsen/Mark Rolfing//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Roger Maltbie//Jimmy Roberts

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Special: The John Shippen — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Kevin Lee/Dillon Welch

Race — USA Network/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Pre-Race — USA Network/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Worcester Red Sox at Buffalo Bisons — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global

Welterweights, Unipro Univision Studio, Miami, FL

Jimbo Slice vs. Boris Garcia — Univision/TUDN, 11:30 p.m. (delayed from 07/01)

UFC 290 Countdown: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Featherweight Brawls — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Comebacks — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Baltimore — Peacock (Brendan Burke/Glen Perkins/Ben McDonald), noon

Boston at Toronto — NESN/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Houston at Texas — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle — Bally Sports Sun/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

National League

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati — MLB San Diego Padres/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco at New York Mets — ESPN (Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney)/ESPN2 (Michael Kay/Alex Rodriguez), 7 p.m.

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

New York Yankees at St. Louis — YES/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Marquee Sports Network, 2;20 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado — Bally Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Inside Stitch (series premiere) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

Carded — MLB Network, 11:30 a.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Jason Kipnis), 11:30 a.m.

Plays of the Month: June 2023 — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Postgame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Jason Kipnis), 3 p.m.

MLB All-Star Selection Show — ESPN (Nicole Briscoe/Jessica Mendoza/Jeff Passan), 5:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown (Nicole Briscoe/Jessica Mendoza/Jeff Passan), 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 22

Free Game

Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV, 4 p.m. (also on Fox), English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Moises Linares/Jaime Macias

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

The Loop 121, Chicago Street Course. Chicago, IL

Announcers: Rick Allen/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte/Mike Bagley//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Race — USA Network, 11 a.m. (resumption of race from 07/01 — 30 laps to go)

NASCAR Cup Series

Grant Park 220, Chicago Street Course, Chicago, IL

Announcers: Rick Allen/Steve Letarte/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Jeff Burton/Mike Bagley//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider//Parker Kligerman

Race — NBC/Peacock, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Chicago — FS1, 3 p.m.

Countdown to Green: Chicago — NBC, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show — Peacock, 9 p.m.

NBA

Free Agent Fever — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Inside the League — Stadium, 5 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight (season finale) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 14

NJ/NY Gotham vs. Angel City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Special Olympics

World Games Berlin 2023

Highlights — ABC, 1 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

E60: Little Choices — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Batting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

SEC Storied: Hold the Rope — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry — ESPN, 4 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 5 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

E60: Pictures Life as Matt — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN Radio Morning Show — ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Swimming

USA Swimming

U.S. National Championships, Indiana University Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Jason Knapp/Rowdy Gaines//Kara Dixon

Highlights — NBC, noon

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen and Ladies Singles: 1st Round — ESPN, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Track & Field

Diamond League

BAUHAUS-Gala, Stockholm Olympic Stadium, Stockholm, Sweden

Announcers: Paul Swangard/Ato Boldon

Meeting Final — CNBC/Peacock, noon

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever — ESPN3/WCIU/Indiana Fever Facebook, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Atlanta Dream — ESPN3/Bally Sports South, 3 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings — ABC, 3 p.m.

New York Liberty at Seattle Storm — CBS Sports Network/YES/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO, 6 p.m.