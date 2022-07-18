All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 64

Xavier Regional, Cintas Center, Xavier University, Cincinnati, OH

Florida TNT vs. Team AboutBillions — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Sideline Cancer vs. Defeat Diabetes — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Nasty Nati vs. Fort Wayne Champs — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Zip ‘Em Up vs. Sweet Home Alabama — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

New Mexico Regional, The Pit, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM

LA Cheaters vs. Ram Up — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Team Challenge ALS vs. Once a Bronco — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Heartfire vs. Competitive Choice — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Enchantment vs. Panamaniacs — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Football

SEC This Morning: 2022 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SEC Now: 2022 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina

Group Stage — Matchday 4

Group B, Estadio Centenario, Armenia, Colombia

Venezuela vs. Brazil — TUDN, 4:50 p.m./FS1, 4:55 p.m.

Peru vs. Uruguay — FS1, 7:50 p.m.

CONCACAF W Championship

Knockout Round

Third Place Match, BBVA Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico

Costa Rica vs. Jamaica — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Final, BBVA Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico

United States vs. Canada — TUDN/Paramount+, 9:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Classics: 2005 Presidents Cup H/L-United States — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 15: Power Up — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Stuart Appleby-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane (01/22/2022) — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Cormier vs. Gustafsson — ESPNews, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

All-Star Week

Home Run Derby, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Kyle Schwarber vs. Albert Pujols/Juan Soto vs. José Ramirez/Pete Alonso vs. Ronald Acuna, Jr./Corey Seager vs. Julio Rodriguez — ESPN/ESPN2 (Stat Cast), 8 p.m.

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m. (delayed from 7/16)

MLB Central — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Live at the All-Star Game — FS1, 3 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Live from Dodger Stadium — ESPN, 4 p.m.

All-Star Batting Practice From Dodger Stadium — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Live from Dodger Stadium — ESPN/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 1 — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 2 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11 a.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Year of the Dawg — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Ultimate Team — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

One for the Ages — SEC Network, 9 p.m..

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Captain: Part 1 — ESPN says 10 p.m. It airs immediately following Home Run Derby which will run past 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: Long Gone Summer — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Swiss Open (ATP)/Hamburg European Open (ATP/WTA)/Palermo Ladies Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Track & Field

IAAF World Athletics Championship

Day 4, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Women’s Marathon — USA Network/Peacock, 9 a.m.

Morning Session — Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Evening Session — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Evening Session — USA Network, 11:30 p.m. (same night coverage)

UEFA Women’s Euro

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group D, Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Italy vs. Belgium — TUDN, 2:50 p.m./ESPN2, 2:55 p.m.

Group D, New York Stadium, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom

Iceland vs. France — ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

UEFA Women’s Euro Pre-Match — ESPN2/ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 2:30 p.m.