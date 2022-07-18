All Times Eastern
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Round of 64
Xavier Regional, Cintas Center, Xavier University, Cincinnati, OH
Florida TNT vs. Team AboutBillions — ESPN3, 1 p.m.
Sideline Cancer vs. Defeat Diabetes — ESPN3, 3 p.m.
Nasty Nati vs. Fort Wayne Champs — ESPN3, 6 p.m.
Zip ‘Em Up vs. Sweet Home Alabama — ESPNU, 8 p.m.
New Mexico Regional, The Pit, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM
LA Cheaters vs. Ram Up — ESPN3, 3 p.m.
Team Challenge ALS vs. Once a Bronco — ESPN3, 5 p.m.
Heartfire vs. Competitive Choice — ESPN3, 8 p.m.
Enchantment vs. Panamaniacs — ESPNU, 10 p.m.
College Football
SEC This Morning: 2022 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 8 a.m.
SEC Now: 2022 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 11 a.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina
Group Stage — Matchday 4
Group B, Estadio Centenario, Armenia, Colombia
Venezuela vs. Brazil — TUDN, 4:50 p.m./FS1, 4:55 p.m.
Peru vs. Uruguay — FS1, 7:50 p.m.
CONCACAF W Championship
Knockout Round
Third Place Match, BBVA Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico
Costa Rica vs. Jamaica — Paramount+, 8 p.m.
Final, BBVA Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico
United States vs. Canada — TUDN/Paramount+, 9:50 p.m.
Fútbol central — TUDN, 9 p.m.
Golf
Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
PGA Tour Classics: 2005 Presidents Cup H/L-United States — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
School of Golf: Chapter 15: Power Up — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Golf Channel Academy: Stuart Appleby-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane (01/22/2022) — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Cormier vs. Gustafsson — ESPNews, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
MLB
All-Star Week
Home Run Derby, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Kyle Schwarber vs. Albert Pujols/Juan Soto vs. José Ramirez/Pete Alonso vs. Ronald Acuna, Jr./Corey Seager vs. Julio Rodriguez — ESPN/ESPN2 (Stat Cast), 8 p.m.
All-Star Celebrity Softball Game — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m. (delayed from 7/16)
MLB Central — MLB Network, noon
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
Live at the All-Star Game — FS1, 3 p.m.
Baseball Tonight: Live from Dodger Stadium — ESPN, 4 p.m.
All-Star Batting Practice From Dodger Stadium — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Baseball Tonight: Live from Dodger Stadium — ESPN/ESPN2, 7 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.
NASCAR
Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 1 — ESPNews, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens, Part 2 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11 a.m.
50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
This Just In — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
SEC Storied: Year of the Dawg — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
SEC Storied: The Ultimate Team — SEC Network, 8 p.m.
One for the Ages — SEC Network, 9 p.m..
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
The Captain: Part 1 — ESPN says 10 p.m. It airs immediately following Home Run Derby which will run past 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
30 for 30: Long Gone Summer — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
Courtside Live: Swiss Open (ATP)/Hamburg European Open (ATP/WTA)/Palermo Ladies Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
Track & Field
IAAF World Athletics Championship
Day 4, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR
Women’s Marathon — USA Network/Peacock, 9 a.m.
Morning Session — Peacock, 12:30 p.m.
Evening Session — Peacock, 8 p.m.
Evening Session — USA Network, 11:30 p.m. (same night coverage)
UEFA Women’s Euro
Group Stage — Matchday 3
Group D, Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Italy vs. Belgium — TUDN, 2:50 p.m./ESPN2, 2:55 p.m.
Group D, New York Stadium, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Iceland vs. France — ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.
UEFA Women’s Euro Pre-Match — ESPN2/ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.
Fútbol central — TUDN, 2:30 p.m.