All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 18

Hawthorn Hawks vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Melbourne Demons vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Auto Racing

Camping World SRX Series

Week 5, I-55 Raceway, Pevely, MO

Race — CBS, 8 p.m.

Baseball

2022 High School All American Game — MLB Network, noon (delayed from 7/15)

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 64

Omaha Regional, D.J. Sokol Arena, Creighton University, Omaha, NE

Gutter Cats vs. The Cru — ESPN3, noon

Team Arkansas vs. Da Guys StL — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Always Us vs. Jackson Underdawgs — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Omaha Blue Crew vs. Team Overtime — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Rucker Park Regional, Greg Marius Court, New York, NY

Autism Army vs. Peacock Nation — ESPN2, noon

Ex-Pats vs. Big 5 — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

YGC vs. Hoopville — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

HCBUnited vs. Skip to My Lou — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

CFL

Week 6

Touchdown Atlantic, Raymond Field, Acadia University, Wolfville, Nova Scotia

Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Toronto Argonauts — TSN3/TSN4/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN3/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

CFL Wired — TSN3/TSN4, 1 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN3/TSN4, 1:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 14

Saint-Étienne to Mende — USA Network/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show (Stage 15) — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Formula E

FIA Formula E Championship

New York City E-Prix, Brooklyn Circuit, Brooklyn, NY

Round 11 — CBS, 1 p.m.

Golf

R&A Championships

The Open Championship, St. Andrews (The Old Course), St. Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom

3rd Round — NBC, 7 a.m.

Final Round — USA Network, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

The Open Championship Highlights — NBC, 5 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland Country Club, Midland, MI

Final Round — NBC Sports app, 3 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, CA

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show: Charlie at the Dustin Johnson World Junior — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show: Kevin Pearce and Ray Romano — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

Hockey

3Ice

Week 5, Budweiser Gardens, London, Ontario, Canada

Event 5 — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Diana Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

Sanford Stakes — FS2, 8 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Indy Toronto, Exhibition Place Street Circuit, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Practice 2 — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Qualifying — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Miscellaneous

The World Games

Day 9 Highlights — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Ortega vs. Rodriguez, UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

Prelims — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Main Card — ABC, 2 p.m.

UFC Live: Ortega vs. Rodriguez — ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto — Bally Sports Kansas City/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN2/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — FS1/Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Houston — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Boston at New York Yankees — Fox, 7 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at St. Louis — Fox Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs — WPIX/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — Bally Sports Southeast/MASN, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs — SNY/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports San Diego, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same night coverage)

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Anaheim — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

All-Star Weekend

All-Star Futures Game, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

American League vs. National League — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.

Baseball in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Montreal Impact vs. Toronto FC — TVA Sports/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution — WPHL/WSBK, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. Seattle Sounders — WGN/Amazon (Seattle only)/KZJO, 8 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC — WBFS/WAMI/WAXN/WSOC, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. D.C. United — Bally Sports North/WUCW/NBC Sports Washington, 8 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy — Altitude/Spectrum SportsNet, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Austin FC — KTXA/KXAN, 9 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN4, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Crayon 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Race — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green: New Hampshire — USA Network, 2 p.m.

NBA Summer League

2022 NBA2K23 Summer League

Day 9 — Playoffs, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Atlanta vs. Cleveland — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 3 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Minnesota — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 5 p.m.

Chicago vs. Philadelphia — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 7 p.m.

Houston vs. Sacramento — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 9 p.m.

Miami vs. Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 11 p.m.

Day 9 — Playoffs, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Orlando vs. Detroit — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Memphis vs. San Antonio — ESPN/TSN2, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. Boston — ESPN/TSN2, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas — ESPN/TSN2, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NHL

NHL Tonight: Best of Free Agency — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars — Twitch, 8:30 p.m.

NJ/NY Gotham — Paramount+, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

Club International Friendly, Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon, Republic of Korea

Sevilla vs. Tottenham Hotspur — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Club International Friendly, Allegiant Stadium, Houston, TX

Club América vs. Chelsea — Univision/TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: Long Gone Summer — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

E60: Unrivaled — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Captain Preview Show — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

All In With Laila Ali: Cold Rush — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

E60: The Great Imposter and Me — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Courtside-Live: 2022 International Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Courtside Live: Finals: Nordea Open (ATP)/Hungarian Grand Prix (WTA)/Ladies Open Lausanne (WTA)/Hall of Fame Classic (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Track & Field

IAAF World Athletics Championship

Day 2, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Morning Session — CNBC/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Morning Session and Highlights — NBC, 3 p.m.

Evening Session — CNBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Evening Session — NBC/Peacock, 9 p.m.

UEFA Women’s Euro

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group B, Brentford Community Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Denmark vs. Spain — TUDN, 2:50 p.m./ESPN2, 2:55 p.m.

Group B, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom

Finland vs. Germany — ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

UEFA Women’s Euro Pre-Match — ESPN2/ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings — CBS Sports Network/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.