All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL – Week 18

Adelaide Crows vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Brisbane Lions — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Carlton Blues vs. Geelong Cats — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Junior Welterweights, Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula, CA

Arnold Barboza, Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

CFL

Week 6

Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

CFL Wired — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 8 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group B, Estadio Centenario, Armenia, Colombia

Argentina vs. Uruguay — TUDN, 4:50 p.m./FS2, 5 p.m.

Peru vs. Venezuela — FS1, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 13

Le Bourg D’Oisans to Saint-Étienne — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Stage 14

Saint-Étienne to Mende — Peacock, 6:10 a.m. (Saturday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Series

NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, CO

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 10 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland Country Club, Midland, MI

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

R&A Championships

The Open Championship, St. Andrews (The Old Course), St. Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Peacock, 3 p.m.

3rd Round — US Network, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Coronation Cup — FS2, 1 p.m.

Forbidden Apple Stakes — FS1, 5 p.m.

Miscellaneous

The World Games

Day 8 Highlights — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global

Women’s Atomweights, Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Ana Palacios vs. Bo Hyun Park — Univision/TUDN, midnight

UFC Live: Ortega vs. Rodriguez — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN2/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York Yankees — MLB Network/NESN/Amazon (NY, CT, NJ only), 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Houston — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/SNY/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — Bally Sports Southeast/MASN, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Anaheim — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 7:55 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 8:55 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Crayon 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Practice/Qualifying — USA Network, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive 2022 Season — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Summer League

2022 NBA2K23 Summer League

Day 8, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah — ESPN2/TSN5, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Golden State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Indiana vs. Washington — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada, 11 p.m.

Day 8, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Philadelphia vs. Denver — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 6 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Phoenix — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 8 p.m.

Miami vs. Toronto — NBA TV/TSN2, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.

High Tops: Best of the 2022 Playoffs — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

North Carolina Courage vs. Angel City — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. Racing Louisville — Paramount+, 10 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

We Need to Talk: Dawn Staley & Lisa Leslie — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

We Need to Talk: Paige Bueckers & Renee Montgomery — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The Captain Preview Show — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Olympic Channel Shorts — Olympic Channel, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Courtside-Live: Semifinals: Nordea Open (ATP)/Hungarian Grand Prix (WTA)/Ladies Open Lausanne (WTA)/Hall of Fame Classic (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Track & Field

IAAF World Athletics Championship

Day 1, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Morning & Evening Sessions — Peacock, noon

Evening Session — USA Network/Peacock, 8 p.m.

UEFA Women’s Euro

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group A, St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, England, United Kingdom

Northern Ireland vs. England — TUDN/ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Group A, American Express Stadium, Brighton & Hove, England, United Kingdom

Austria vs. Norway — ESPN2, 2:55 p.m.

UEFA Women’s Euro Pre-Match — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

WNBA

Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports North Extra/Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream — TSN1/NESNplus/Bally Sports South, 7:30 p.m.