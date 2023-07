Jul 11, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) competes against the Portland Trail Blazers the first half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 18

Melbourne Demons vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Basketball

Women’s

Global Jam, Mattamy Athletic Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Canada vs. United States — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

CFL

Week 6

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

Big 12 Media Days: Day 2 — ESPNU, 9:30 a.m.

College Football Live: Big 12 Media Days — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour/PGA Tour

Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Tom Abbott/Brad Faxon//Smylie Kaufman

1st Round

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Viktor Hovland/Shane Lowry/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Featured Group 2: Wyndham Clark/Rickie Fowler/Tyrell Hatton — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

2nd Round

Marquee Group: Max Homa/Yannick Paul/Adam Scott — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2:45 a.m. (Friday)

Featured Groups: Wyndham Clark/Rickie Fowler/Tyrell Hatton & Wyndham Clark/Rickie Fowler/Tyrell Hatton — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 a.m. (Friday)

PGA Tour Champions

Kaulig Companies Championship, Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Dana Open, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Tripp Isenhour//Karen Stupples

1st Round — Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour/DP World Tour

Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, KY

Announcers: Justin Kutcher/John Cook/George Savaricas//Hugo Leon//Craig Perks

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golfing the World: Florida — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA of America Special: Now on the Tee: Trailblazers in Women’s Golf — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Weidman vs. Gastelum (07/22/2017) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

PFL 2023 Push to the Playoffs — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Main Event: Namajunas vs. Kowalkiewicz (07/30/2016) — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

Plays of the First Half — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Best of Statcast in The First Half — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Second Half Preview — MLB Network (Greg Amsinger/Yonder Alonso/Alex Avila), 6 p.m.

MLB Network Special: Costas & Pujols — MLB Network (Bob Costas/Albert Pujols), 7 p.m.

The Remarkable Life of Ron Santo (world premiere) — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Motorsports

SRX Racing

Thursday Night Thunder, Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, CT

Week 1 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Summer League

2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League

Day 7, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Cleveland vs. Chicago — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. Toronto — ESPN2/Sportsnet 360, 5 p.m.

Houston vs. Golden State — ESPN/TSN3/TSN5, 7 p.m.

Portland vs. Orlando — ESPN/TSN3, 9 p.m.

Day 7, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Philadelphia vs. Atlanta — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 3:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Milwaukee — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 5:30 p.m.

Charlotte vs. New Orleans — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Sacramento — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Denver Open, Gates Tennis Center, Denver, CO

Men’s and Women’s Pro Singles — Tennis Channel, noon

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo News, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid. 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: Beyond the Arc — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

ESPN Films — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 2:30 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

One for the Ages — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: D.K. Metcalf — Fubo Sports, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Ladies Singles Semifinals: Elina Svitolina vs. Markéta Vondroušová/Ons Jabeur vs. Aryna Sabalenka — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Final: Mate Pavić/Lyudmyla Kichenok vs. Joran Vliegen/Xu Yifan — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 7 a.m.