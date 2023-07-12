Jul 11, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic (SRB) returns a shot during his match against Andrey Rublev on day nine at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 18

Sydney Swans vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Basketball

Men’s

Global Jam, Mattamy Athletic Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

United States vs. Germany — CBS Sports Network/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

College Football

Big 12 Media Days: Day 1 — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

College Football Live: Big 12 Media Days — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Final Round

Semifinal, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

United States vs. Panama — FS1 (John Strong/Stu Holden//Jenny Taft)/Univision/TUDN, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinal, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Jamaica vs. Mexico — FS1 (JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones)/Univision/TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 6 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1 (Rob Stone/Landon Donovan/Maurice Edu/Alexi Lalas), 7 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1 (Rob Stone/Landon Donovan/Maurice Edu/Alexi Lalas), 9:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 12: Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais — Peacock, 6:55 a.m. (Thursday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

The Path to Pebble-Inside the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: First and Last — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Path to Pebble-Inside the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: A Star is Born — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

The Path to Pebble-Inside the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: History Awaits — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

3Ice

Week 3, Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

Team Fuhr vs. Team Johnston/Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 25

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Moisés Linares/Jaime Macías

New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Chicago Fire vs. Montreal Impact, 8:30 p.m. (also on TSN5) — English: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Walter Roque//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United, 8:30 p.m. — English: Adrian Healey/Dan Gargan//Spanish: Adrian Garcia-Marquez/Francisco Pinto

Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union, 8:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Carlos Ruiz

Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m. — English: Kevin Egan/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Raúl Guzmán/Sonny Guadarrama

Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers, 9 p.m. (resumption of postponed match from 07/04/2023): English: Dre Cordero/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo

LAFC vs. St. Louis City SC, 10:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Martin Zuñiga

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m. — English: Keith Costigan/Warren Barton//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Maximiliano Cordaro

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Austin FC, 10:30 p.m. — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Diego Arrioja//French: Matt Cullen/Sébastien Le Toux

MLS Countdown, 7 p.m.

MLS 360, 7 p.m. — Liam McHugh/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips/Christina Unkel

MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Summer League

2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League

Day 6, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 3:30 p.m.

Golden State vs. Dallas — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 5:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Indiana — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Denver vs. Utah — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Altitude, 9:30 p.m.

Day 6, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Minnesota vs. Atlanta — ESPN2/TSN4, 4 p.m.

Toronto vs. Detroit — ESPN2/TSN4, 6 p.m.

New York vs. Orlando — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston — ESPN2/TSN4/NBC Sports Boston, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Brian and the Boz — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: The Speech — ESPN, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Kick, Push, Forward — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPNU, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles: Quarterfinals (Centre Court) — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles: Quarterfinals (Court No. 1 and Outer Courts) — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

UEFA Champions League

First Qualifying Round

1st Leg, Astana Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan

Astana vs. Dinamo Tbilisi — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

1st Leg, Tehelné pole, Bratislava, Slovakia

Slovan Bratislava vs. Swift Hesperange — CBS Sports Golazo Network/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky — NBC Sports Boston/Marquee Sports Network, noon

New York Liberty at Indiana Fever — NBA TV/YES/Indiana Fever Facebook, noon

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx — Twitter/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream — TSN3/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks — CBS Sports Network/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.