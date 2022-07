All Times Eastern

CONMEBOL Copa Amêrica Femenina

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group B, Estadio Centenario, Armenia, Colombia

Uruguay vs. Brazil — TUDN, 4:50 p.m./FS1, 4:55 p.m.

Argentina vs. Peru — FS1, 7:50 p.m.

Copa do Brasil

Round of 16

Leg 2, Estádio Mineirão, Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil

Cruzeiro vs. Fluminense — Fox Soccer Plus, 7:50 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 10

Morzine Les Portes du Soleil to Megève — Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

Morzine Les Portes du Soleil to Megève — USA Network/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Stage 11

Albertville to Col du Granon Serre Chevalier — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golf

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Miscellaneous

2022 World Games

Softball

Semifinals, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Taiwan vs. Japan — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Australia vs. United States — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Day 5 Highlights — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Miami — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — TBS/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Bally Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Cincinnati at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Ohio/YES, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington — Root Sports/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs — MASN/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 7 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 10:45 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m (Wednesday)

MLS

Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 8 p.m.

NBA Summer League

2022 NBA2K23 Summer League

Day 5, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Chicago vs. Toronto — NBA TV/Sportsnet 360, 5 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Miami — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 7 p.m.

Detroit vs. Indiana — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 9 p.m.

Phoenix vs. Dallas — NBA TV/TSN3/TSN5, 11 p.m.

Day 5, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Memphis vs. Brooklyn — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Boston vs. Golden State — ESPN/TSN3/TSN5/NBC Sports Boston, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers – – ESPN/NBA TV Canada, 11 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Top 10: New England Patriots — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Rising: Simone Biles — Stadium, 7 p.m.

E60: The Great Imposter And Me — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Clark Phillips III — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

The Rising: Jesse Owens — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Hall of Fame Open, International Tennis Hall of Fame, Newport, RI

1st & 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Courtside-Live: Nordea Open (ATP)/Hungarian Grand Prix (WTA)/Ladies Open Lausanne (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Women’s Euro

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group B, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom

Denmark vs. Finland — ESPN2, 11:55 a.m.

Group B, Brentford Community Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Germany vs. Spain — TUDN, 2:50 p.m./ESPN2, 2:55 p.m.

UEFA Women’s Euro Pre-Match — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

UEFA Women’s Euro Pre-Match — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm — Facebook Live/Bally Sports Southwest/Amazon (Seattle only)/KZJO, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty — KHSV/Yes App, 7 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky — TSN1/TSN4/Bally Sports Southeast/WCIU, 8 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx — Bally Sports Arizona Extra/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks — Monumental Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.