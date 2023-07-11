All Times Eastern
Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins — Peacock, 6:55 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tour de France Pre-Show — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Golf
Golf Central Special: Senate Hearings: PGA-LIV Deal: Implications for the Future of Golf and Saudi Arabia’s Influence in the United States — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
School of Golf: Chapter 14: The Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Golf Channel Academy: Cristie Kerr-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler
Episode 5 — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Episode 6 — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Episode 7 — ESPN, 10 p.m.
MLB
2023 MLB All-Star Game
Exhibition, T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA
Announcers: Joe Davis/John Smoltz//Ken Rosenthal/Tom Verducci
American League vs. National League — Fox/Sportsnet, 8 p.m.
All-Star Red Carpet Show — MLB Network (Greg Amsinger/Robert Flores/Lauren Gardner/Harold Reynolds/Chris Young), 2 p.m.
Baseball Tonight live from Seattle, WA — ESPN, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight All-Star Batting Practice — MLB Network (Adnan Virk/Yonder Alonso/Pedro Martinez/Albert Pujols/Chris Young), 6 p.m.
Baseball Tonight live from Seattle, WA — ESPN, 7 p.m.
2023 MLB All-Star Pre-Game Show — Fox (Kevin Burkhardt/Derek Jeter/David Ortiz/Alex Rodriguez//Ken Rosenthal//Tom Verducci), 7 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1 (Kevin Burkhardt/Derek Jeter/David Ortiz/Alex Rodriguez//Ken Rosenthal//Tom Verducci), 11 p.m.
MLB Tonight: All-Star Post Game — MLB Network (Greg Amsinger/Lauren Gardner/Harold Reynolds/Chris Young), 11 p.m.
Baseball’s Greatest Moments With the Kid Mero: The MLB All-Star Game — FS1, 11:30 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.
NBA Summer League
2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League Schedule
Day 5, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV
Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada, 8 p.m.
Chicago vs. Sacramento — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada, 10 p.m.
Day 5, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV
Houston vs. Oklahoma City — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Charlotte — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.
Washington vs. San Antonio — NBA TV/TSN3/TSN4/NBC Sports Washington, 10:30 p.m.
NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.
Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
The Short List — NLSE, 8 a.m.
The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.
Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.
NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.
Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 2:30 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.
30 for 30: Run Ricky Run — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
30 for 30: There’s No Place Like Home — ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
Beyond Limits: Kick, Push, Forward — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m..
In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.
E60: Peace of Mind — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.
We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
Game ON — Womens Sports Network, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Max (The Final Days) — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
ATP Tour/WTA Tour
The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom
Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles: Quarterfinals (Centre Court) — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles: Quarterfinals (Court No. 1 and Outer Courts) — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
WNBA
Commissioners Cup
Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces — CBS Sports Network/KPHE/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.
Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics — NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO, 7 p.m.