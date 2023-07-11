Jul 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins — Peacock, 6:55 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tour de France Pre-Show — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golf

Golf Central Special: Senate Hearings: PGA-LIV Deal: Implications for the Future of Golf and Saudi Arabia’s Influence in the United States — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 14: The Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Cristie Kerr-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler

Episode 5 — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Episode 6 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Episode 7 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

MLB

2023 MLB All-Star Game

Exhibition, T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Announcers: Joe Davis/John Smoltz//Ken Rosenthal/Tom Verducci

American League vs. National League — Fox/Sportsnet, 8 p.m.

All-Star Red Carpet Show — MLB Network (Greg Amsinger/Robert Flores/Lauren Gardner/Harold Reynolds/Chris Young), 2 p.m.

Baseball Tonight live from Seattle, WA — ESPN, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight All-Star Batting Practice — MLB Network (Adnan Virk/Yonder Alonso/Pedro Martinez/Albert Pujols/Chris Young), 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight live from Seattle, WA — ESPN, 7 p.m.

2023 MLB All-Star Pre-Game Show — Fox (Kevin Burkhardt/Derek Jeter/David Ortiz/Alex Rodriguez//Ken Rosenthal//Tom Verducci), 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1 (Kevin Burkhardt/Derek Jeter/David Ortiz/Alex Rodriguez//Ken Rosenthal//Tom Verducci), 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight: All-Star Post Game — MLB Network (Greg Amsinger/Lauren Gardner/Harold Reynolds/Chris Young), 11 p.m.

Baseball’s Greatest Moments With the Kid Mero: The MLB All-Star Game — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Summer League

2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League Schedule

Day 5, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada, 8 p.m.

Chicago vs. Sacramento — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada, 10 p.m.

Day 5, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Houston vs. Oklahoma City — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Charlotte — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

Washington vs. San Antonio — NBA TV/TSN3/TSN4/NBC Sports Washington, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 2:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Run Ricky Run — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: There’s No Place Like Home — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Kick, Push, Forward — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m..

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Game ON — Womens Sports Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max (The Final Days) — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles: Quarterfinals (Centre Court) — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles: Quarterfinals (Court No. 1 and Outer Courts) — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces — CBS Sports Network/KPHE/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics — NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO, 7 p.m.