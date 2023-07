Jul 18, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) hits in the final round during the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodgers Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Cycling

Tour de France

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll/Steve Porino/Christian Vande Velde

Stage 10: Vulcania to Issoire — Peacock, 6:55 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock (Paul Burmeister/Sam Bewley/Brent Bookwalter), 6:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

One Show Away — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: U.S. Open Epics-Greatest Moments of the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

GOLF Films: Peter The Great-The Life and Times of Peter Alliss — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

GOLF Films: Shane Lowry-Open — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Roots: Shane Lowry — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Roots: Paul Lawrie — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler: Episode 4 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler: Episode 5 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler: Episode 6 — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Main Event: Holm vs. Tate — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

2023 Home Run Derby

Home Runs, T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Announcers: Karl Ravech/Eduardo Pérez/Buster Olney

(1) Luis Robert Jr. vs. (8) Adley Rutschman/(2) Pete Alonso vs. (7) Julio Rodríguez/(3) Mookie Betts vs. (6) Vladimir Guerrero Jr./(4) Adolis García vs. (5) Randy Arozarena — ESPN (main feed)/ESPN2 (alternative telecast)/Sportsnet, 8 p.m.

2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game — MLB Network (Robert Flores/Lauren Gardner), 10 a.m. (delayed from 07/08/2023)

MLB Tonight: All-Star Media Day — MLB Network (Robert Flores/Adnan Virk/Yonder Alonso/Chris Young), 2 p.m.

Live at the All-Star Game — FS1, 3 p.m.

Baseball Tonight live from Seattle, WA — ESPN, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight live from Seattle, WA — MLB Network (Greg Amsinger/Robert Flores/Yonder Alonso/Ryan Dempster/Pedro Martinez/Albert Pujols/Harold Reynolds), 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight live from Seattle, WA — ESPN/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Baseball’s Greatest Moments With the Kid Mero: The MLB All-Star Game — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight live from Seattle, WA: Home Run Derby recap — MLB Network (Greg Amsinger/Pedro Martinez/Harold Reynolds), 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Summer League

2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League

Day 4, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Memphis vs. Cleveland — ESPNews/TSN3/TSN5, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Dallas — ESPNU/TSN3/TSN5, 8 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Utah — ESPNU/TSN3/TSN5, 10 p.m.

Day 4, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Phoenix vs. Miami — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana vs. Orlando — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nine for IX: Pat XO — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: Beyond the Arc — FanDuel TV, 11 a.,m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 2:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Parleh: Canada’s Daily Sports Show — SportsGrid, 5 p.m. (series premiere)

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m,

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Power Players — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game On — Women Sports Network, 8 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

ESPN Films: Fab Five — ESPNU, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

ESPN Radio — ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom|

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles: Round of 16 — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles: Round of 16 Highlights — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.