All Times Eastern

Basketball

Big3

Week 4, Comerica Center, Dallas, TX

Trilogy vs. Aliens/3 Headed Monsters vs. Frenemies/Ball Hogs vs. Tri-State — CBS, 3 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 9

Aigle to Châtel Les Portes du Soleil — USA Network/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Football

Women’s Football Alliance

Pro National Championship, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

Boston Renegades vs. Minnesota Vixen — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria

Race — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 7:29 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour/PGA Tour

Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom

Final Round

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Woodward & Kitayama — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Featured Group 2: Cantlay & Fleetwood — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Main Feed — CBS, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Senior Players Championship, Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH

Final Round — Golf Channel, noon

Celebrity Golf

American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, NV

Final Round — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

DP World Tour/PGA Tour

Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, KY

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Miscellaneous

The World Games

Day 3 – Highlights — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Holloway vs. Ortega — ESPN, 11 a.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Baltimore — Peacock, noon

Cleveland at Kansas City — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Kansas City 2 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — AT&T Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — ESPN/ESPN2 (Whatever this broadcast is called), 7 p.m.

National League

Miami at New York Mets — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/WPIX, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MLB Network/MASN/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers — Marquee Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Colorado at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Sunday Leadoff Postgame — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

2022 MLB All-Star Selection Show — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Race — USA Network, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Atlanta — FS1, noon

NASCAR Cup Series: Countdown to Green — USA Network, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Post-Race Show — USA Network, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Summer League

2022 NBA 2K23 Summer League

Day 3, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Indiana vs. Sacramento — ESPN/TSN3, 3 p.m.

Chicago vs. New York — ESPN2/TSN2, 5 p.m.

Denver vs. Cleveland — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Memphis — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Day 3, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 5:30 p.m.

Golden State vs. San Antonio — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/NBA TV. Canada, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Top Shelf: 2021-22 Improbable Plays — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City Current — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. North Carolina Courage — Paramount+, 6 p.m.

OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns — Twitch, 6 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: Fantastic Lies — ESPNU, 8:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 1 — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson — ESPNU, 10:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 2 — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 3 — ESPNews, noon

30 for 30: The Last Days of Knight — ESPNU, noon

37 Words: Part 1: Too Pushy for a Woman — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

37 Words: Part 2: These Are Our Bodies — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

37 Words: Part 3: The Daughters of Title IX — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

37 Words: Part 4: Generation Next — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts: Make a Splash — ESPN, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: Benji — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Free Agency Recap — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m

30 for 30: Without Bias — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s Singles Final: Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Ladies’ Doubles Final: Elise Mertens/Shuai Zhang vs. Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 8 a.m.

UEFA Women’s Euro

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group D, Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Belgium vs. Iceland — ESPN2, 11:50 a.m.

UEFA Women’s Euro Pregame — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Group D, New York Stadium, New York Stadium– Rotherham, England

France vs. Italy — TUDN/ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

WNBA

All-Star Weekend

All-Star Game, Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Team Stewart vs. Team Wilson — ABC/Sportsnet One/TSN3, 1 p.m.