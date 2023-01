All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Colgate at Army — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East-West at Chicago State — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Southern — HBCU Go/thegrio, 9 p.m.

Oral Roberts at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Women’s

Limestone at Virginia-Wise — FloSports, 4 p.m.

College Football

Football Bowl Subdivision

College Football Playoff

National Championship Game, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TCU vs. Georgia — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Alternate Feeds — 7:30 p.m.

Field Pass With Pat McAfee — ESPN2

Command Center — ESPNU

Skycast — ESPNews

4K Skycam — ESPN 4K

All-22 Angle — ESPN app

Georgia Hometown Radio — ESPN app

Marching Bands — ESPN app

TCU Hometown Radio — ESPN app

Georgia Hometown Radio — SEC Network

College Football Live — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Championship Drive — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

College GameDay live from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — ESPN/ESPNU, 5 p.m.

SEC Nation live from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

College Football Pregame — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU/ESPN 4K/SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Postgame — ESPN, 11:25 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, 11:25 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11:25 p.m.

College Hockey

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

B1G Wrestling & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

B1G Wrestling: On the Mat — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

FA Cup

Third Round Proper

Oxford United vs. Arsenal — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 20: Backswing Faults — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship

Group A, Östersund Arena A, Östersund, Sweden

United States vs. Finland — TSN5/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Sweden vs. Canada — TSN5/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 17

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Osasuna — ESPN, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Weidman vs. Gastelum — ESPNews, 11:25 p.m.

MLB

High Heat — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Washington — Bally Sports New Orleans/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston — NBA TV/NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York — Bally Sports Wisconsin/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Denver — Spectrum SportsNet/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Sacramento — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Lakeland Magic at Motor City Cruise — Motor City Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Long Island Nets — YES app, 7 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Ontario Clippers — WABM, 10 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at South Bay Lakers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, noon

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Nashville at Ottawa — Sportsnet One/RDS2/NHL Network/Bally Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal — Sportsnet/RDS/Root Sports Northwest, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 18

İstanbul Başakşehir vs. Demirspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Alanyaspor vs. Trabzonspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Rising: Colin Kaepernick — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rising: The Salute, 1968 — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m,

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:45 p.m.

The Bostonians vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonians vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis.

Center Court Live: Adelaide International (ATP Tour/WTA Tour)/ASB Classic (WTA Tour)/Hobart International (WTA Tour)/Kooyong Classic — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.