All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Western Michigan at Toledo — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Wright State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Fairfield — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Akron at Ball State — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Brown at Harvard — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Penn — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Delaware at Drexel — FloSports, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Stony Brook — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Drake — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Murray State at Northern Iowa — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College of Charleston at Hampton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Elon at Hofstra — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Monmouth — FloSports, 7 p.m.

SMU at Memphis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Utah at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Super 16 College Gymnastics

Afternoon Session, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Fisk, North Carolina, Southern Utah, Washington — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Evening Session, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Georgia, Oregon State, Rutgers, Stanford — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Michigan State at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

LSU at Utah — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Frozen Fenway

Evening Session, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Boston University vs. Holy Cross — NESN, 6:30 p.m.

Frozen Fenway Face-Off Live — NESN, 5;30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wisconsin — Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Frozen Fenway

Afternoon Session, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Harvard vs. Quinnipiac — NESN, 3 p.m.

College Wrestling

Ohio State at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

McKendree at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

FA Cup

Third Round Proper

Manchester United vs. Everton — ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), Maui, HI

2nd Round

Featured Group — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Featured Hole: 14 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Channel Pregame — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 16

Elche CF vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Valencia vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 (08/20/2022) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Indiana — Root Sports Plus/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New Orleans — ESPN/YES/Bally Sports New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto — MSG Network/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City — NBC Sports Washington Plus/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver — Bally Sports Ohio/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota — Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision/Bally Sports North, 9 p.m.

Miami at Phoenix — ESPN/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Lakers — Bally Sports Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Austin Spurs at Capital City Go-Go — Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Delaware Blue Coats — DETV Channel, 28, 7 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Maine Celtics — NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Wisconsin Herd — WACY, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — KRGV, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at G League Ignite — NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Coaching With Emotion — FS1, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Football, Basketball & Back to School — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

All Madden — FS1, 9 p.m.

NHL

Florida at Detroit — TVA Sports/Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Detroit Extra, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg — Bally Sports Sun Extra/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago — Bally Sports Arizona Extra/NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 8:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Calgary — MSG SportsNet/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim — ESPN+/Hulu/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Serie A

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Bad Beats: The Worst of December — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis.

Center Court Live: Adelaide International: Semifinals (ATP Tour/WTA Tour)/ASB Classic: Semifinals (WTA Tour)/Tata Open Maharashtra: Final (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.