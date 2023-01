All Times Eastern

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 18

Red Bull Leipzig vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Saint Louis at Davidson — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Iona at Siena — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Rider at Marist — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Niagara — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at North Dakota State — WDAY/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Youngstown State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Kent State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Bald Men on Campus — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Belmont at Indiana State — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Hofstra at Drexel — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Illinois State at Valparaiso — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Murray State at Evansville — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Elon at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Monmouth — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Towson at Northeastern — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Washington State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

USC at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Cal — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Georgia at Florida — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Penn State at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Boston University — NESN, 7 p.m.

UMass at UMass-Lowell — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Miami (OH) — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Minnesota — Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth — KBJR, 8 p.m.

Colorado College at Denver — Altitude, 9 p.m.

St. Thomas at Arizona State — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

Men’s

Ohio State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

FA Cup

Fourth Round Proper

Manchester City vs. Arsenal — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU European Figure Skating Championships

Day Three, Metro Areena, Espoo, Finland

Men’s Free Skate — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Men’s Free Skate — E!, 1 p.m.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Day Two, SAP Center, San Jose, CA

Men’s Short Program — Peacock, 4:30 p.m.

Men’s Short Program — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Women’s Free Skate — NBC, 8 p.m.

Formula E

FIA Formula E World Championship

Round 2

Diriyah E-Prix, Riyadh Street Circuit, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Race — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course), San Diego, CA

3rd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 8, 11 & 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:30 p.m.

Featured Groups: Justin Thomas/Wyndham Clark/Aaron Rai & Xander Schauffele/Hideki Matsuyama/Justin Suh — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:45 p.m.

Marquee Group: Jon Rahm/Jimmy Walker/Joseph Bramlett — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1:30 p.m.

Featured Group 1: Justin Thomas/Wyndham Clark/Aaron Rai — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Jon Rahm/Jimmy Walker/Joseph Bramlett — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Holes: 8, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 5 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Today live from the PGA Merchandise Show — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 19

UD Almería vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 20

FC Lorient vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 (08/22/2022) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Bellator 288: Nemkov vs. Anderson 2 (11/18/2022) — Showtime Extreme, 10 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Indiana — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Miami — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State — NBA TV/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN3/TSN4, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Grand Rapids Gold at Westchester Knicks — MSG 2, 7 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at College Park Skyhawks — WPCH, 7 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Capital City Go-Go — NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Wisconsin Herd — WACY, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Iowa Wolves — MC22, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at South Bay Lakers — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Michael Vick: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Randall Cunningham: A Football Life — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

Brian Dawkins: A Football Life — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

Terrell Owens: A Football Life — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Ottawa at Toronto — CBC/Sportsnet/RDS, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at New York Islanders — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Florida Extra, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New York Rangers — TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet West/TVA Sports/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver — Bally Sports Ohio/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: New Jersey at Dallas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 1030 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Calgary at Seattle/Columbus at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Serie A

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 21

Beşiktaş JK vs. Alanyaspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports & Society — NxtLvlSports, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Short List– NxtLvlSports, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

The Immortals — NxtLvlSports, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Women’s Final: Elena Rybakina vs. Aryna Sabalenka — ESPN, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Australian Open Highlight Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.