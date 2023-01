All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Wisconsin at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Colgate at Boston University — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Chicago State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Norfolk State at Morgan State — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Alabama A&M — HBCU Go/the grio, 9 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Jacksonville at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, noon

Iowa at Ohio State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Weber International at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

LSU at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Coupe de France

Knockout Round

Round of 32, Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France

Pays de Cassel vs. Paris Saint- Germain — FS2, 2:35 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 21

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 18

Valencia CF vs. UD Almería — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Orlando — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston — Bally Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah — Bally Sports Southeast/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Wisconsin Herd at Motor City Cruise — WACY, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

New York Islanders at Toronto — Sportsnet/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary — ESPN+/Hulu/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet West/TVA Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at New York Rangers — TVA Sports/Bally Sports Florida Extra/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas — MSG Western New York/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Rising: Colin Kaepernick — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rising: The Salute, 1968 — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m,

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:45 p.m.

The Bostonians vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonians vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.