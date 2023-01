All Times Eastern

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation

Super Middleweights, Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem, PA

Sean Hemphill vs. David Stevens — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 16

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Bayern München — ESPN2, 2:25 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Ball State at Kent State — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Marist — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Villanova vs. St. John’s (at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY) — FS1, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Siena — WNYA/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Buffalo — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Boise State at New Mexico — FS1, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Bald Men on Campus — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Robert Morris at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, noon

Purdue Fort Wayne at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 12:05 p.m.

Colorado at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Bay Area, 2:30 p.m.

Cleveland State at Wright State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Bradley — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Illinois State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Murray State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at IUPUI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Belmont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Youngstown State at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Towson at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Creighton — FS1, 9 p.m.

Utah at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Washington — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

USC at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

College Football

SEC Inside: CFP National Championship — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Missouri at LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida at Alabama — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Boise State at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Cal at Arizona — Pac-12 Insider, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Maine at Boston University — NESN, 7 p.m.

UConn at UMass — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota — Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Ohio State at Wisconsin — Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Western Michigan at Colorado College — AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), 10 p.m.

College Wrestling

North Carolina State at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Coupe de France

Knockout Round

Round of 32, Orange Vélodrome, Marseille, France

Olympique de Marseille vs. Stade Rennais — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Tournament of Champions, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Orlando, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour

The American Express, PGA West/La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, CA

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: J.T. Poston/Brian Harman & Sungjae Im/Jason Day — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 13, 16 & 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.

Marquee Group: Will Zalatoris/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1;30 p.m.

Featured Group #1: Sungjae Im/Jason Day — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group #2: Will Zalatoris/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Holes: 16 & 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, HI

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 p.m.

DP World Tour

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 18

RCD Mallorca vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira (10/30/2021) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Live: Teixeira vs. Hill — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — Peacock, 8 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Orlando — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Cleveland — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Dallas — ESPN/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta — MSG Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at San Antonio — Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Utah — YES/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Denver — Bally Sports Indiana/Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/Bally Sports Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento — Bally Sports Oklahoma/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

G League Ignite at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — KRGV, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Mexico City Capitanes — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Top 10: Devastating Divisional Round Losses — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Talking Football — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Ottawa at Pittsburgh — NHL Network/TSN5/RDS/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver — TVA Sports/Altitude/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Colorado at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Serie A

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

New Zealand vs. United States — Universo/HBO Max, 10 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Pregame Show — HBO Max, 9:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame — HBO Max, midnight

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Nine for IX: Let Them Wear Towels — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Nine for IX: Venus vs. — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Storied: Lolo Jones — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

World University Games

2023 Winter World University Games, Lake Placid, NY

Cross Country Skiing (Mt. Van Hoevenberg): Women’s Relay Final — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Alpine Skiing (Whiteface Mountain): Women’s Slalom-1st Run — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Freestyle & Freeski (Gore Mountain): Men’s and Women’s Big Air Final — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Cross Country Skiing (Mt. Van Hoevenberg): Men’s Relay Final — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Alpine Skiing (Whiteface Mountain): Women’s Slalom-2nd Run — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Snowboard (Gore Mountain): Men’s and Women’s Big Air Finals — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Curling (Saranac Lake Civic Center): Women’s Bronze Medal Game: Great Britain vs. United States — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Ice Hockey (Olympic Center: 1980 Rink): Women’s Semifinal: Canada vs. Slovakia — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Short Track Speed Skating (Olympic Center: 1932 Rink): Women’s 500m Final — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Ski Jumping (Olympic Jumping Complex): Women’s Team NH Final — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Curling (Saranac Lake Civic Center): Men’s Bronze Medal Game: Switzerland vs. Canada — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey (Olympic Center: 1980 Rink): Women’s Semifinal: Czech Republic vs. Japan — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Ski Jumping (Olympic Jumping Complex): Men’s Team NH Final — ESPN+, 8 p.m.