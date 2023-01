All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Maryland-Baltimore County at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan State — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Hofstra — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Minnesota — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Wichita State at Memphis — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cleveland State at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Bryant — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at IUPUI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Queens University at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College of Charleston at Monmouth — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Towson at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Drexel — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Stony Brook — SNY/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Denver at South Dakota — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Louisiana at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Marshall at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at North Dakota — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

McNeese at Nicholls — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Rice at North Texas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at New Orleans — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Youngstown State at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Morehead State at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Northwestern State at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana at Illinois — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal-Davis — ESPN+. 9 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Florida International at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

New Mexico State at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Portland State at Weber State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Sacramento State at Idaho State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Portland — KRCW/Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

USC at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington State at Utah — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Tarleton at Seattle — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona State — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

BYU at Santa Clara — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Pacific at San Francisco — NBC Sports California/Stadium College Sports Pacific, 11 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

On the Court — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Women’s

San Francisco at BYU — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

New Mexico at San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Brooklyn) at Fairleigh Dickinson — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Miami at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Rider at Iona — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Manhattan at Niagara — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

McNeese at Nicholls — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Morehead State at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Northwestern State at Southeast Louisiana — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Wofford — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at New Orleans — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Lamar — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Troy at Marshall — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

North Florida at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Boston College at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Clemson — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7 p.m.

Siena at Fairfield — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Dayton at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Queens University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at James Madison — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Drake — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston at Tarleton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Florida International — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hampton at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Florida Atlantic — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin — B1G+, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Valley at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Arkansas State at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Austin Peay at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

New Mexico State at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Texas at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Air Force at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Fresno State at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Seattle at California Baptist — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southern Utah at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Portland — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m

Idaho State at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 20

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Tournament of Champions, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Orlando, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour

The American Express, PGA West/La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, CA

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Bezuidenhout & Hoge Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Holes: 4, 13, 16 & 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.

Marquee Group (Burns & English) — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1;30 p.m.

Featured Group #1: Hoge & List — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group #2: Burns & English — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Holes: 16 & 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, HI

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 p.m.

DP World Tour

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 283: Countdown — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Top 10 Right Now: Third Basemen — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NBA

NBA Paris Game

Accor Arena, Paris France

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons — NBA TV/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Golden State at Boston — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix — TNT/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m..

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Lakeland Magic at Sioux Falls Skyforce — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Windy City Bulls — ESPN+/NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at South Bay Lakers — ESPN+/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 10 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL 360 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Columbus — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York Rangers — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/NESN/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal — Bally Sports Florida/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto — TSN3/TSN4, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Buffalo — MSG SportsNet/MSG Western New York, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton — ESPN/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Seattle — MSG SportsNet/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pre-Game — TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Detroit at Vegas/New Jersey at Seattle/Dallas at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NxtLvlSports, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Shortlist — NxtLvlSports, 7 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Ron Boss Everline — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

The Immortals — NxtLvlSports, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

World University Games

2023 Winter World University Games, Lake Placid, NY

Speed Skating (Olympic Center: Speed Skating Oval): 500m Mixed Team Relay — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Alpine Skiing (Whiteface Mountain): Mixed Team Parallel — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Curling (Saranac Lake Civic Center): Women’s Semifinals — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Short Track Speed Skating (Olympic Center: 1932 Rink): 1500m Men’s and Women’s Final — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Slopestyle, Biathlon, Skiing — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Curling (Saranac Lake Civic Center): Men’s Semifinals — ESPN+, 7 p.m.