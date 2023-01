All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special #17-Flying High: Frankfurt’s Eagles Making History — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Mississippi at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Boston College at North Carolina — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Dayton — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Kansas State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Notre Dame — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Akron at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Buffalo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Houston at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Ball State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Butler — FS1, 7 p.m.

URI at Richmond — MASN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass at Virginia Commonwealth — NBC Sports app, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Penn State at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Alabama at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Clemson at Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Air Force — Altitude 2/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Murray State at Belmont — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Texas Tech — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

San Jose State at New Mexico — FS1, 9 p.m.

Nevada at Boise State — KYUU/Stadium College Sports Atlantic/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

UNLV at Utah State — Stadium College Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Tulane at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Villanova — FloSports, 7 p.m.

UConn at Seton Hall — SNY, 7 p.m.

FA Cup

Third Round Proper

Forest Green Rovers vs. Birmingham City — ESPN+, 2:40 p.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool — ESPN+, 2:40 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 1: Golf’s Most Important Skill — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: Cracking the Code-2008 Ryder Cup — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Champions Hockey League

Semifinals

Return Game, Coop Norrbotten Arena, Luleå, Sweden

Luleå Hockey vs. Frölunda Gothenburg — TSN3/NHL Network, noon

Return Game, Bossard Arena, Zug, Switzerland

EV Zug vs. Tappara Tampere — TSN3/NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Top 10 Right Now: Left Fielders — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at Milwaukee — TNT/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at San Antonio — YES/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver — Root Sports Plus/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Clippers — TNT/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Pregame Show — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Lakeland Magic at Sioux Falls Skyforce — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Birmingham Squadron — NBA TV/WABM, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at G League Ignite — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Ricky Watters — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Wild Card Weekend — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Philadelphia — Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto — TVA Sports/Bally Sports Florida/Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal — TSN3/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago — MSG Western New York/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton — Root Sports/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Detroit at Arizona/Seattle at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Sky Stadium, Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand

New Zealand vs. United States — HBO Max, 10 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Pregame Show — HBO Max, 9:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame — HBO Max, midnight

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E60: Unrivaled — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NxtLvlSports, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Short List — NxtLvlSports, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

ACC Traditions: NC State — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: There’s No Place Like Home — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

World University Games

2023 Winter World University Games, Lake Placid, NY

Cross-Country Skiing (Mt. Van Hoevenberg): Individual Women’s Final — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Alpine Skiing (Whiteface Mountain): Women’s Giant Slalom-1st Run — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Speed Skating (Olympic Center: Speed Skating Oval): 1500m Women’s Final — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing (Mt. Van Hoevenberg): Individual Men’s Final — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

Speed Skating (Olympic Center: Speed Skating Oval): 1500m Men’s Final — ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.

Alpine Skiing (Whiteface Mountain): Women’s Giant Slalom-2nd Run — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Nordic Combined: Team Gundersen SJP Women’s/Men’s Final — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Nordic Combined: Team Gundersen CSS Women’s Men’s Final — ESPN+, 6 p.m.