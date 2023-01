All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Georgetown at Villanova — Fox, noon

Hofstra at Towson — NBC Sports Washington/FloSports, noon

Cornell at Columbia — SNY/ESPN+, noon

Saint Joseph’s at La Salle — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan State — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

George Washington at George Mason — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Charlotte — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Brown at Yale — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Hartford at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

William & Mary at College of Charleston — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Illinois at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Delaware at Northeastern — NESN/FloSports, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Loyola (MD) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Cleveland State at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Florida International — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Hampton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Morehouse at Howard — FS1, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Penn — NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Brooklyn) at Long Island University — SNY/ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Rice at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

UAB at Middle Tennessee — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Montana at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Montana State at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Jackson State at Texas Southern — HBCU Go/the grio, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports (HI)/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 11:30 a.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 2 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 5 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s

George Washington at George Mason — CBS Sports Network, noon

New Hampshire at Bryant — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Cornell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Penn at Princeton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Yale at Brown — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Florida International at North Texas — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (PA) — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

IUPUI at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Arkansas — SEC Network 7 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UAB — Stadium College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

Utah State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 7:30 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Rice — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

San Diego State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose State at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Boise State at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

LPGA Season Preview: 2023 — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Jennifer Kupcho — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Lexi Thompson — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 1: Golf’s Most Important Skill — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

USA Hockey

All-American Prospects Game, USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth, MI

Team Blue vs. Team White — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

ECHL

All-Star Classic, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Team Cruisers vs. Team Destroyers — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 17

Cádiz CF vs. Elche CF — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB. Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight: A Conversation-MLK Jr. Day — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Charlotte — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Southeast, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee — Bally Sport Indiana/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

Golden State at Washington — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports Washington, 3 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Ohio, 3 p.m.

Toronto at New York — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/MSG Network, 3 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — TNT, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports North, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis — TNT/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Southeast, 6 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 2:30 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 2:30 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Grand Rapids Gold at Long Island Nets — YES app, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Delaware Blue Coats — WACY/DETV Channel 28, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Charge at Windy City Bulls — NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Texas Legends — Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at G League Ignite — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Austin Spurs — Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 6 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go at College Park Skyhawks — WPCH, 7 p.m.

NFL

Wild Card Weekend

NFC Wild Card Playoff Game, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — ESPN/ABC/ESPN2 (ManningCast)/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live from Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown live from Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN Deportes, 7:30 p.m.

Super Wild Card Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2/ABC, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Calgary at Nashville — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis — Sportsnet/RDS2/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo — Bally Sports Florida/MSG Western New York, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Philadelphia/NESN, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado — Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports Detroit/Altitude, 3 p.m./Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

New Jersey at San Jose — MSG SportsNet/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle — Bally Sports Sun/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas — Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports SoCal/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Columbus — MSG Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Islanders — TVA Sports/NBC Sports Washington/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Washington at New York Islanders/Calgary at Nashville/Ottawa at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.