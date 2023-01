All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Northwestern at Michigan — Big Ten Network, noon

Marquette at Xavier — Fox, noon

St. John’s vs. UConn (at Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT) — FS1, noon

Siena at Canisius — ESPN3, noon

Marist at Niagara — ESPN+, noon

South Florida at East Carolina — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Rider at Iona — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Ohio State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 2:15 p.m.

Memphis at Temple — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Indiana State at Missouri State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 2 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 4:15 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Boston College at Virginia — ACC Network, noon

Loyola Chicago at URI — CBS Sports Network, noon

Louisville at Florida State — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 1 p.m.

Rutgers at Maryland — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wichita State at Central Florida — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Drexel at William & Mary — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Hofstra at College of Charleston — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Northeastern at Elon — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Towson at Monmouth — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Georgia at Tennessee — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Indiana — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Louis — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Evansville — ESPN+. 2 p.m.

Wright State at Oakland — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Delaware at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 2 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Hampton — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Illinois at Minnesota — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Baylor at West Virginia — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Boston University at Army — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Bradley at Murray State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Illinois State at Belmont — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cal at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Washington State at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Washington at Oregon State — Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Auburn at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

North Carolina State at North Carolina — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Georgetown at UConn — SNY, 4 p.m.

Iowa State at Texas — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Stanford at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

College Wrestling

Penn at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Princeton at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

Michigan State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Dogs

Dynamic K9 Duos — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 20

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Fulham — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Golf

The R&A/Augusta National Golf Club

Latin America Amateur Championship, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Canóvanas, Puerto Rico

Final Round — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Final Round Highlights — ESPN, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour

Sony Open, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, HI

Final Round

Featured Groups: Scott & Matsuyama Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole: $16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship

Bronze Medal Game, Östersund Arena A, Östersund, Sweden

United States vs. Sweden — TSN3/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Gold Medal Game, Östersund Arena A, Östersund, Sweden

Canada vs. Sweden — TSN3/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 17

Getafe CF vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

UD Alméria vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 19

Montpellier Hérault vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Eapañol, 8:50 a.m.

Stade de Reims vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Espańol, 8:55 a.m.

AS Monaco vs. AC Ajaccio — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

NBA

New York at Detroit — MSG Network/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Clippers — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/KTLA/ClipperVision, 3 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Oklahoma/YES, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Denver — Bally Sports Florida/Altitude, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Portland — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports Plus, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Spectrum SportsNet, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Monday)

NBA G League

Memphis Hustle at Iowa Wolves — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NFL

Wild Card Weekend

AFC Wild Card Playoff Game, The Stadium Formerly Known as Ralph Wilson, Orchard Park, NY

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills — CBS/Paramount+, 1 p.m.

NFC Wild Card Playoff Game, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

New York Football Giants at Minnesota Vikings — Fox/Fox 4K, 4:30 p.m.

AFC Wild Card Playoff Game, The Stadium Formerly Known as Paul Brown, Cincinnati, OH

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals — NBC/Peacock/Telemundo, 8:15 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

The NFL Today Postgame Show — CBS, 4 p.m.

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL on Fox Postgame — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Telemundo Pregame — Telemundo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, midnight

NHL

Montreal at New York Rangers — TSN2/RDS/MSG Network, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports South, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg — NHL Network/Bally Sports Arizona/TSN3, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Nine for IX: Let Them Wear Towels — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Marques Johnson — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Young Person Basketball Podcast With R.J. Hampton — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

TrueSouth (season finale) — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Bad Beats: Worst of December — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m..

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Women’s Super League

Matchday 11

Arsenal vs. Chelsea — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

World University Games

2023 Winter World University Games, Lake Placid, NY

Alpine Skiing (Whiteface Mountain): Alpine Combined Men’s Super G — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Speed Skating (Olympic Center: Speed Skating Oval): 1000m Men’s/Women’s Final — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing (Mt. Van Hoevenberg): Sprint Men’s/Women’s Final — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Alpine Skiing (Whiteface Mountain): Alpine Combined Men’s Slalom — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Figure Skating (Olympic Center: 1980 Rink): Men’s Free Skate — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Figure Skating (Olympic Center: 1980 Rink): Women’s Free Skate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.