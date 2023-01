All Times Eastern

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Yale at Cornell — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Kent State at Ohio — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Akron — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Marist at Canisius — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Siena at Niagara — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Iona — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Butler — FS1, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Michigan State at Illinois — FS1, 9 p.m.

Utah State at Nevada — FS1, 11 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 3 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Bald Men on Campus — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Converse at Coker — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Northeastern at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Monmouth at Stony Brook — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Hampton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Towson — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Cal at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Washington at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Washington State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

LSU at Kentucky — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Missouri — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Florida — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Ohio State at Michigan — B1G+, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Notre Dame — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Nebraska-Omaha — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s

Maine at New Hampshire — NESNplus, 6 p.m.

Vermont at Providence — NESN, 7 p.m.

College Wrestling

Minnesota at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 20

Aston Villa vs. Leeds United — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

The R&A/Augusta National Golf Club

Latin America Amateur Championship, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Canóvanas, Puerto Rico

2nd Round — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour

Sony Open, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, HI

2nd Round

Featured Groups: Kim and Matsuyama Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Group: Jordan Spieth/Billy Horschel — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 p.m.

Featured Hole: No. 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

DP World Tour

Hero Cup, Abu Dhabi Golf Course, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Great Britain & Ireland vs. Continental Europe

Day 2 — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 17

Celta de Vigo vs. Villarreal CF — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 6

Superbon vs. Allazov, Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Event — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

UFC Live: Strickland vs. Imavov — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Indiana — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Detroit — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Washington — MSG Network/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Chicago — Bally Sports Oklahoma/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Utah — Bally Sports Florida/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Denver at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN/Altitude/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Wisconsin Herd at Cleveland Charge — WACY/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Texas Legends — Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Ricky Watters — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

The 1972 Miami Dolphins: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Top 10: Wild Card Losses — NFL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NHL

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim — ESPN+/Hulu, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose — TVA Sports/Sportsnet West/NBC Sports California Plus, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Serie A

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 19

Galatasaray vs. Hatayspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Football News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Tallahassee — ACC Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Saturday)

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPNU, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: ASB Classic (WTA Tour)/Hobart International (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7:30 p.m.

World University Games

2023 Winter World University Games, Lake Placid, NY

Alpine Skiing (Whiteface Mountain): Men’s and Women’s Super G — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing (Mt. Van Hoevenberg): Mixed Team Sprint — ESPNU, 1 p.m. (same day coverage)