All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Carabao Cup

Semifinal

1st Leg, Anfield, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Liverpool vs. Fulham — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Wisconsin-Green Bay at IUPUI — ESPN+, noon

Navy at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at Army — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Providence vs. St. John’s (at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY) — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Louisville at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia Tech — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

American at Boston University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Queens — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Colgate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Charlotte — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

La Salle at UMass — NBC Sports Regional Networks, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Chicago State at Fairleigh Dickinson — YES, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Belmont — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana State at Drake — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago Plus/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at North Carolina State — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Bradley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Murray State at Missouri State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Memphis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Northern Iowa — Panthers Sports Network/Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Louisiana at Troy — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

UConn at Xavier — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Boston College at Syracuse — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Butler at Marquette — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Washington State at USC — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Cal — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: A-10 Special — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Special — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

Colgate at Lafayette — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

UMass at Richmond — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Boston University at American — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Georgetown at Villanova — FloSports, 11:30 a.m.

Holy Cross at Navy — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson at Limestone — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Catawba at Wingate — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Coker at Mars Hill — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Delta State at West Georgia — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Carson-Newman — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne at Newberry — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at Lincoln Memorial — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Central Florida at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at George Washington — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+. 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Winthrop — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UAB at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Louisiana at Troy — ESPN+, 6:15 p.m.

Buffalo at Ball State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at UConn — SNY, 6:30 p.m.

Penn State at Indiana — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Army at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Akron — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Davidson at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

La Salle at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Radford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

URI at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Scranton at Moravian — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Wilkes at Drew — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin — B1G+, 7:30 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Illinois State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Iowa State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Butler at Creighton — FloSports, 8 p.m.

TCU at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Air Force at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Utah State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

San José State at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Football

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

38th Annual Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

College Wrestling

Missouri at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

SS Lazio vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU European Figure Skating Championships

Day 1, Žalgiris Arena, Kaunas, Lithuania

Men’s Short Program — Peacock, 10:15 a.m.

Men’s Short Program — E!/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Day 2, Žalgiris Arena, Kaunas, Lithuania

Women’s Short Program — Peacock, 6:15 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf

DP World Tour

Dubai International, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 20: Backswing Faults — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Wonderful World of Golf: Byron Nelson vs. Gene Littler at Pine Valley — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Wonderful World of Golf: Dan Sikes vs. Roberto DeVincenzo vs. Ben Van Arda — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Wonderful World of Golf: Frank Beard vs. Doug Sanders vs. Arnold Palmer — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Wonderful World of Golf: Roberto DeVincenzo vs. Sam Snead at Congressional Country Club — Golf Channel, midnight

Hockey

Women’s

2024 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship

Group Play

Group B, Arena Zug, Zug, Switzerland

Switzerland vs. Slovakia — TSN4, 10 a.m.

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Arena Zug, Zug, Switzerland

TSN4, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Fight of the Night Winners — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Middleweight Knockouts — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

UFC Unleashed: Middleweight Title Timeline — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Network Countdown: Postseason Performers of 2023 — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Now’s Top 10 Right Now: Catchers — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NBA

Minnesota at Boston — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Charlotte — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Detroit — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Indiana — Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State — ABC/Bally Sports New Orleans/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah — ESPN/Altitude 2/KJZZ, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles Clippers — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Stockton Kings at Ontario Clippers — ClipperVision, 2 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go at Greensboro Swarm — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at College Park Skyhawks — ESPN+/Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH, 7 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/YES App, 7 p.m.

Texas Legends at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada/Urban Edge Network, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Oklahoma City Blue – ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids Gold at Mexico City Capitanes — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at G League Ignite — ESPN+/WHO 13.4/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 19 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: NFL Draft Special — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Films Presents — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 19 — Nickelodeon, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Wednesday Night Hockey

Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT

Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars — TNT/Max, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche — TNT/Max/Altitude, 10 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

PWHL

Montreal at New York — YouTube/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 16

Fenerbahçe vs. Konyaspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Rink Shinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Nine for IX: Pat XO — ESPNU, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Supercopa de España

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Al-Awwal Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid — ESPN2, 1:55 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court Live: Adelaide International (ATP Tour/WTA Tour)/ASB Classic (ATP Tour)/Hobart International (WTA Tour)/Kooyong Classic — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Adelaide International (ATP Tour/WTA Tour)/ASB Classic (ATP Tour)/Hobart International (WTA Tour)/Kooyong Classic — T2, 7:30 p.m.

Center Court Live: Adelaide International (ATP Tour/WTA Tour)/ASB Classic (ATP Tour)/Hobart International (WTA Tour)/Kooyong Classic — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.