All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Butler at St. John’s — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Loyola Chicago — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Wisconsin — ESPN, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Kentucky — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Akron at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida at LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Drake at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Temple at Tulsa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Murray State at Northern Iowa — NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Seton Hall at Georgetown — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Villanova at DePaul — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at San Jose State — NBC Sports Bay Area/Stadium College Sports Atlantic/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Wyoming at Utah State — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

On the Court — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 6 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Women’s

Michigan at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

TCU at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Florida at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Kansas at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Roots — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Roots — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Champions Hockey League

Semifinals

1st Game, Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

Tappara Tampere vs. EV Zug — TSN5/NHL Network, 11:25 p.m.

1st Game, Frölundaborg, Frölunda, Sweden

Frölunda Gothenburg vs. Luleå Hockey — TSN5/NHL Network, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Middleweight Knockouts — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto — Bally Sports Southeast/TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Utah — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Portland — Bally Sports Florida/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State — TNT, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Tuesday — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Greensboro Swarm at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+/MSG 2, 7 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Grand Rapids Gold — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go at Raptors 905 — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at G League Ignite — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Sun Extra, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York Rangers — TVA Sports/Bally Sports North/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina — ESPN+/Hulu, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Buffalo –Root Sports/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit — TSN3/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New York Islanders — Bally Sports Southwest/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida at Colorado — ESPN+Hulu/Sportsnet One, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Long Live Seven: The Bryce Gowdy Story — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E60: Unrivaled — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m. (new platform)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NxtLvlSports, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis.

Center Court Live: Adelaide International (ATP Tour/WTA Tour)/ASB Classic (WTA Tour)/Hobart International (WTA Tour)/Kooyong Classic — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.