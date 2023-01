All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Vermont at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Siena at Fairfield — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Drake at Missouri State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Indiana State at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Providence at DePaul — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Temple — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at SMU — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Murray State at Evansville — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

USC at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Iona — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Manhattan — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Belmont at Southern Illinois — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Butler at Georgetown — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

UCLA at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s

Boston College at Notre Dame — ACC Network, noon

Louisville at Duke — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, noon

Villanova at Xavier — CBS Sports Network, noon

Alabama at Tennessee — SEC Network, noon

Wisconsin at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Indiana — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Siena — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Chicago State at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Saint Louis at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Clemson — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Florida State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Fordham — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Albany at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Anderson at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Binghamton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Cornell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Vermont — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina State at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wright State at IUPUI — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Elon — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Monmouth at Delaware — FloSports, 2 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at College of Charleston — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hofstra — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Towson at Drexel — FloSports, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Northeastern — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Young Harris at Lenoir-Rhyne — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Florida at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Arkansas at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois — Big Ten Network 3 p.m.

Dayton at George Mason — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Drake at Bradley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Belmont — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Illinois State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Murray State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Utah at Washington — Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Vanderbilt at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Missouri at Auburn — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

USC at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

North Carolina State at Syracuse — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington State — Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

Dogs

AKC National Championship — ABC, 2 p.m.

AKC Disc Dog Challenge — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

AKC Canine Flyball CanAm Classic 2022 — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchday 18

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 8:55 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea — Peacock, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — Peacock, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBC, 4 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 17

AS Monaco vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Angers SCO vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

RC Lens vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: UFC 121: Lesnar vs. Velasquez — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

NBA

Boston at Denver — NBC Sports Boston/Altitude, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA G League

G League Ignite at Birmingham Squadron — NBA TV/WABM, 3 p.m.

Texas Legends at Iowa Wolves — MC22, 3 p.m.

NFL

Week 17

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City

Indianapolis at New York Football Giants

Jacksonville at Houston

Miami at New England

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta

Carolina at Tampa Bay

Chicago at Detroit

Cleveland at Washington

New Orleans at Philadelphia

NFL on Fox — 4:05 p.m.

New York Jets at Seattle

San Francisco at Las Vegas

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay

NFL Viewing Maps — the506.com

Sunday Night Football, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — CNBC, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

Fantasy Zone Channel– DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:58 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fox NFL Postgame — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo pregame — Universo, 8 p.m.

Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Peacock Sunday Night Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at New Jersey — Sportsnet/Bally Sports South/MSG SportsNet, 3 p.m.

New York Rangers at Florida — Sportsnet One/NHL Network/MSG Network/Bally Sports Florida, 5 p.m./Sportsnet, 5:30 p.m. (joins in progress)

Buffalo at Ottawa — MSG Western New York/TSN5/RDS 2, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Seattle — ESPN/Sportsnet, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Last Dance: Episode 1 — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 2 — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Fate of a Sport — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 3 — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 4 — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

E60: The Survivor — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 5 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 6 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

ACC Traditions: North Carolina — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

United Cup — Day 4

Group C, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

United States vs. Germany — Tennis Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.