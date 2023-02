All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Hofstra at Northeastern — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Army — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Winthrop at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Monmouth at Stony Brook — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Seton Hall — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech — ACC Regional/Bally Sports/Marquee Sports Network/NESN, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Missouri State — Bally Sports (Midwest/South)/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iowa State at West Virginia — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Florida State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

American at Boston University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Navy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Furman at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Duquesne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

High Point at Campbell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

La Salle at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Colgate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Memphis at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Longwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Richmond at George Washington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Samford at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Maine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Indiana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Towson — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Delaware — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Providence — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Bradley at Illinois State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Central Florida at Wichita State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Evansville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Temple at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

DePaul at Villanova — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Florida at Alabama — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Loyola Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Utah State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Utah Tech vs. Seattle (at Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA) — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s

Boston University at American — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Saint Louis at Dayton — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Carson-Newman at Mars Hill — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Catawba at Anderson (SC) — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Lincoln Memorial — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne at Wingate — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Newberry at Limestone — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Tusculum at Virginia Wise — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Colgate at Lehigh — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

George Washington at URI — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lafayette — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

La Salle at Richmond — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Maine at Vermont — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Navy at Bucknell — ESPN+. 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Winthrop — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Temple at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Charlotte — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Longwood at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Campbell at High Point — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Akron at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Albany at Bryant — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Army at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Florida at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Radford at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Butler at DePaul — FloSports, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Xavier — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Georgetown — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Fordham at UMass — NESN+/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Wisconsin — B1G+, 7:30 p.m.

TCU at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

UConn at Marquette — SNY, 8 p.m.

Coupe de France

Knockout Round

Round of 16

Olympique Lyonnais vs. LOSC Lille — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:05 p.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Paris Saint-Germain — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 p.m.

Toulouse vs. Stade de Reims — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

DFB-Pokal

Knockout Round

Round of 16

1. FC Nürnberg vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf — ESPN+, 11:50 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 22

Manchester United vs. Leeds United — USA Network, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

FA Cup

Fourth Round Replay

Sunderland vs. Fulham — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Singapore Classic, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

1st Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Jennifer Kupcho — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Patty Tavatanakit — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2000 The Players — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Top 100 Right Now: 100-81 — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Washington — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Miami — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston — ESPN/NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto — Bally Sports Southwest/TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah — Bally Sports North Extra/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

Golden State at Portland — NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Maine Celtics at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada/TSN4, 11 a.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Greensboro Swarm — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/YES app, 7 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Grand Rapids Gold — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at College Park Skyhawks — ESPN+/MSG SportsNet/WPCH, 7 p.m.

G League Ignite at Austin Spurs — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Roger Goodell Super Bowl LVII Press Conference — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Super Bowl Live: Roger Goodell Super Bowl LVII Press Conference — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 22 — Nickelodeon, 7 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Mic’d Up: The 2022 Season — FS1, 8 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Memories — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Vancouver at New York Rangers — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG Network, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas — TNT/Bally Sports North, 8:30 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 8 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, 11 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NxtLvl Sports, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

The Immortals — NxtLvl Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NxtLvl Sports, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)