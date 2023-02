All Times Eastern

College Baseball

LSU at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

California Baptist at Arizona — Pac-12 Insider, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Atlantic Sun Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites

Bellarmine at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Queens University at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

First Round — Home Sites

IUPUI at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Patriot League Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Bucknell at American — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament

1st Round, Tiger Arena, Savannah State University, Savannah, GA

LeMoyne-Owen vs. Benedict — ESPN+, noon

Fort Valley State vs. Edward Waters — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

1st Round, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas State vs. Georgia State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Marquette at Butler — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse — ACC Regional/Bally Sports/MASN/YES, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina State at Duke — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indiana — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Albany at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Akron — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Maine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Binghamton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Dayton — NBC Sports app, 7 p.m.

Florida at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Villanova at Seton Hall — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Michigan State at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Boise State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Arkansas at Tennessee — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Tarleton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at New Mexico — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado State at San Jose State — CBS Sports Network 11 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m.

Women’s

Horizon League Tournament

1st Round — Home Sites

Detroit Mercy at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland vs. Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Tiger Arena, Savannah State University, Savannah, GA

Kentucky State vs. Edward Waters — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Benedict vs. Fort Valley State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

1st Round, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

South Alabama vs. Georgia State — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Arkansas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

West Alabama at Lee University — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Tarleton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delta State at Union (TN) — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Montevallo at Valdosta State — FloSports, 7 p.m.

West Georgia at West Florida — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian vs. Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

San Jose State at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Boise State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Air Force at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head, SC

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Coupe de France

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Groupama Stadium, Décines-Charpieu, France

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Grenoble Foot 38 — FS2, 3 p.m.

FA Cup

Fifth Round Proper

Stoke City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — ESPN+, 2:10 p.m.

Bristol City vs. Manchester City — ESPN+, 2:15 p.m.

Fulham vs. Leeds United — ESPN+, 2:15 p.m.

Leicester City vs. Blackburn Rovers — ESPN+, 2:25 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Stuart Appleby-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 5: Iconic Shots — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Rich Beem-Long Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Players-2003 — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (The Final Days), 1 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays (SS) — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. New York Mets — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays (SS) vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Miami Marlins — MLB Network/NESNplus, 6:30 p.m.

Cactus League

Anaheim Angels vs. Oakland A’s — NBC Sports app, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 9:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians (SS) — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 3 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Toronto — NBC Sports Chicago/TSN1/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis — TNT/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Wisconsin/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Houston — Altitude/AT&T SportsNet Southwest (The Final Days), 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah — Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (The Final Days), 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Clippers — TNT/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

Portland at Golden State — Root Sports Plus/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Pregame Show — TNT, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Grand Rapids Gold at Memphis Hustle — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+/KRGV, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+/WACY, 9 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at G League Ignite — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now live from the NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, IN — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Now live from the NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, IN — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Now live from the NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, IN — NFL Network, noon

NFL Now live from the NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, IN — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now live from the NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, IN — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now live from the NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, IN — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Now live from the NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, IN — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper’s NFL Mock Draft 2.0 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Now live from the NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, IN — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Now live from the NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, IN — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Ottawa — Bally Sports Detroit/TSN5/RDS, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo — ESPN+/Hulu, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg — Bally Sports West/TSN3, 8 p.m.

New York Islanders at Minnesota — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (The Final Days)/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis — Root Sports/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Boston at Calgary — Sportsnet (West/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/NESN, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose — TSN2/RDS/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Boston at Calgary/Chicago at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Montreal at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Believer — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E60: The Perfect Machine — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: There’s No Place Like Home — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)