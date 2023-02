All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 22

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Indiana at Texas — Longhorn Network, 1 p.m.

West Virginia at Arizona — Pac-12 Insider, 3 p.m.

Auburn at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Northwestern at Maryland — Big Ten Network, noon

Illinois at Ohio State — CBS, noon

Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure — USA Network, noon

Belmont at Northern Iowa — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Providence at Georgetown — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Canisius — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Niagara — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Siena at Iona – ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Illinois-Chicago — Bally Sports (Midwest Extra/South)/NBC Sports Chicago Plus/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan — CBS, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Memphis — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Missouri State at Indiana State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Rider — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Duquesne — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Wichita State at Tulane — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Illinois State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

UCLA at Colorado — CBS, 4 p.m.

Drake at Bradley — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Murray State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Central Florida at Tulsa — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Washington at Stanford — FS1, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

California Baptist at Stephen F. Austin — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Inside the Big East — Fox, noon

On the Court — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Southern Hoops: A History of SEC Basketball: Part Four (1980-1989) — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

Virginia at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, noon

North Carolina at Duke — ACC Regional/Bally Sports/Marquee Sports Network/NESNplus, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville — ESPN, noon

Georgia at South Carolina — ESPN2, noon

Texas A&M at Arkansas — SEC Network, noon

Memphis at SMU — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Florida State at Clemson — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Illinois at Rutgers — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Stony Brook — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Northeastern — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Chicago State — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Monmouth at Hofstra — FloSports, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Towson at College of Charleston — FloSports, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Drexel — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Purdue at Minnesota — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Florida at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Mississippi at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Auburn — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Mississippi State at LSU — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

College GameDay live from Carver-Hawkeye Arena, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA — ESPN, 11 a.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

UCLA at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Arizona State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

College Softball

Lone Star State Invitational

Day 3, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Virginia Tech vs. Abilene Christian — Longhorn Network, 10:30 a.m.

Texas Southern vs. Texas — Longhorn Network, 4 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Stanford at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 25

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:25 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network 10:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Honda Classic, PGA National (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN/PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Jhonattan Vegas/Aaron Wise — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 7, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Sungjae Im/Harrison Endycott and Billy Horschel/William McGurt — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:45 a.m.

Featured Group #1: Billy Horschel/William McGurt — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group #2: Webb Simpson/Garrick Higgo — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Special — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 23

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Girona FC — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. Real Valladolid — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

UD Almería vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 25

Stade de Reims vs. Toulouse — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

FC Nantes vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

AS Monaco vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Jones vs. Gustafsson (09/21/2013) — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

UFC 285 Countdown: Jones vs. Gane — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Black History Month — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Atlanta vs. New York Yankees (SS) — YES app, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington (SS) — AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees (SS) vs. Toronto — MLB Network/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Boston — NESN, 1 p.m.

Washington (SS) vs. New York Mets — SNY, 1 p.m.

Cactus League

Arizona vs. San Diego — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports San Diego, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Marquee Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Anaheim — Bally Sports SoCal, 3 p.m.

Texas vs. Cleveland — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Week 1

Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids — FS1/Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 7:55 p.m.

MLB Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Pala Casino 400, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, CA

Race — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Auto Club Speedway — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Auto Club Speedway — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Production Alliance Group 300, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, CA

Race — FS2, 8 p.m.

NBA

Phoenix at Milwaukee — ABC, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta — YES/Bally Sports Southeast, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago — NBC Sports Washington Plus/NBC Sports Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State — ESPN/Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Bay Area, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports Plus, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver — ESPN/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision/Altitude, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Monday)

NBA G League

Westchester Knicks at Windy City Bulls — NBA TV/MSG 2, 3 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Austin Spurs — Bally Sports Southwest, 6 p.m.

NHL

Washington at Buffalo — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network/NBC Sports Washington/MSG Western New York, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

New York Islanders at Winnipeg — MSG SportsNet/TSN3, 3:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York Rangers — TVA Sports/Bally Sports West/MSG Network, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet (East/West/Pacific)/NHL Network/Bally Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Arizona, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet Ontario/Root Sports, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Columbus at Minnesota Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

On the Fly: Nashville at Arizona/Toronto at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Scottish League Cup

Knockout Round

Final, Hampden Park, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Rangers vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Deion’s Double-Play — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

E60: The Band Is on the Field — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

E60: Qatar’s World Cup — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Heat Checks: Bradley Beal — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Dickie V — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Finals: Open 13 Provence (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Center Court Live: Finals: Rio Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Center Court Live: Finals: Merida Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Center Court Live: Dubai Duty Free Championships (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

XFL

Week 2

San Antonio Brahmas at Orlando Guardians — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks — ESPN2, 7 p.m.