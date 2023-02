All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Georgetown at Seton Hall — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Syracuse — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Duke — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Auburn — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Penn State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Akron at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at UMass — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Ball State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Providence — FS1, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Butler at Villanova — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

LSU at Georgia — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Boston College at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma State — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Kansas State at Oklahoma — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

St. John’s at DePaul — FS1, 9 p.m.

Air Force at Utah State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at New Mexico — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

San Jose State at UNLV — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 7 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s

Anderson (SC) at Lenoir-Rhyne — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Carson-Newman at Tusculum — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Catawba at Mars Hill — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial at Limestone — FloSports, 5;30 p.m.

Newberry at Coker — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Virginia Wise at Emory & Henry — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Butler — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Providence — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Villanova at St. John’s — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at DePaul — FloSports, 8 p.m.

College Hockey

Women’s

The Beanpot, Kelley Rink, Boston College, Chestnut Hill, MA

Third Place Game

Boston University vs. Harvard — NESNplus/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Championship

Boston College vs. Northeastern — NESNplus/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

North Carolina at Johns Hopkins — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

English Football League Championship

Matchday 32

Burnley vs. Watford — ESPN2, 2:55 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Aaron Wise — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Jerry Kelly-Feel Your Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2019 The Players-Rory McIlroy — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Middleweight Knockouts — ESPN2, midnight

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Milwaukee — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto — Bally Sports Florida/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers — TNT/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Washington at Portland — NBC Sports Washington/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA on TNT Pregame Show — TNT, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Texas Legends at Ontario Clippers — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Grand Rapids Gold — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Cleveland Charge — NBA TV/WACY, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Super Bowl Recap (season finale) — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Washington — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal — NBC Sports Chicago/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus — MSG Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at New York Islanders — TSN5/RDS2/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis — ESPN+/Hulu, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg — Root Sports/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas — NESN/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Sun/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+/Hulu, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Tampa Bay at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Pittsburgh at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Pelé: Long Live the King — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: The Band Is on the Field — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Big House, The Pearl & The Triumph of Winston-Salem State — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Short List — NxtLvlSports, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

The Immortals — NxtLvlSports, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Playing for the Mob — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

1st Leg, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern München — Univision/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.//CBS, 2:55 p.m.

1st Leg, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Paramount+//ViX/ViX+, 2:55 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS/Paramount+, 2 p.m.

UCL Multicast — Paramount+, 2:55 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network/Paramount+, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.