All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

American at Bucknell — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Miami (FL) at North Carolina — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Hofstra — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Towson at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Hartford at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Hampton at Elon — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech — ESPN, 9 p.m.

West Virginia at Baylor — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Texas Southern at Southern — HBCU Go/the grio, 9 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Hoops: A History of SEC Basketball: Part Three (1971-1979) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Georgia Men’s Basketball — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Maine at New Hampshire — ESPN+, noon

Central Arkansas at North Alabama — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Seton Hall — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Washington at Stanford — Pac-12 Insider, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

The Beanpot, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Championship

Harvard vs. Northeastern — NHL Network/NESN, 7:30 p.m.

Prelude to a Championship — NESN, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 23

Liverpool vs. Everton — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: Tiger Woods: Perfection at Pebble — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Charlotte — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Cleveland — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Utah at Indiana — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York — YES/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Miami — NBA TV/Altitude/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas — Bally Sports North Extra/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angele Lakers at Portland — Spectrum SportsNet/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Washington at Golden State — NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Basketball Stories: Shaq: The Rookie Season — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League

Stockton Kings at Iowa Wolves — MC22, 1 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Delaware Blue Coats — DETV Channel 28, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Calgary at Ottawa — Sportsnet/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/TVA Sports/MSG Western New York/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota — TVA Sports/Bally Sports Florida Extra/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver — Bally Sports Detroit/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Detroit at Vancouver/Buffalo at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Rising: Bubba Wallace — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

The Rising: Florence Griffith-Joyner — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m,

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

All Access The ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Syracuse — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Winston-Salem — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonians vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonians vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

XFL

Drive to the XFL Kickoff — ESPN2, 11;30 p.m.