All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 20

Hertha Berlin vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FC Köln vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Temple at Memphis — ESPN2, noon

IUPUI at Northern Kentucky — Bally Sports (Ohio/Southeast)/Stadium College Sports Atlantic/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Michigan State at Ohio State — CBS, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Canisius — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Iona at Niagara — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Youngstown State at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota — FS1, 1 p.m.

Purdue at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Fairfield — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Manhattan — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Missouri State at Evansville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marist at Siena — WNYA/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wofford at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

SMU at Wichita State — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 5 p.m.

Women’s

Boston College at North Carolina — ACC Network, noon

North Carolina State at Virginia — ACC Regional/Bally Sports/Marquee Sports Network/NESNplus, noon

URI at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPNU, noon

Illinois at Maryland — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Rider — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wright State at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Hofstra at Stony Brook — FloSports, 1 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Towson — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Xavier at Creighton — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Richmond — NESN/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Florida at Georgia — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Miami at Duke — ACC Regional/Bally Sports/Marquee Sports Network/NESNplus, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue — B1G+, 2 p.m.

LSU at South Carolina — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Houston at South Florida — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Drake at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at La Salle — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Missouri State at Illinois State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Winthrop — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tulane at Tulsa — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wichita State at East Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

College of Charleston at Delaware — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Monmouth — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Hampton — FloSports, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan State — B1G+, 3 p.m. Evansville at Murray State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Indiana State at Belmont — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Bradley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

UMass at George Mason — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Rutgers at Iowa — FS1, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

George Mason at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

College Wrestling

Northwestern at Purdue — Big Ten Network, noon

English Premier League

Matchweek 23

Leeds United vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, AZ

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Marquee Group: Rory McIlroy/Matt Kuchar/Jason Dufner — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Groups: Chesson Hadley/Max Homa/Hideki Matsuyama & Dylan Frittelli/Taylor Moore/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 12, 16, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Dylan Frittelli/Taylor Moore/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Rory McIlroy/Matt Kuchar/Jason Dufner — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 12, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 21

Getafe CF vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Valladolid vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 23

Montpellier Hérault vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

LOSC Lille vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

FC Nantes vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight: Week in Review — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

NBA

Memphis at Boston — ABC, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — Bally Sports Detroit/TSN2/TSN4, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 1:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA G League

South Bay Lakers at Fort Wayne Mad Ants — NBA TV, noon

Raptors 905 at Westchester Knicks — MSG Network, 1 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Iowa Wolves — MC22, 2 p.m.

NFL

Playoffs

Super Bowl LVII, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles — Fox/Fox 4K/Fox Deportes, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning live from State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Postseason NFL Countdown live from State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

Road to the Super Bowl — Fox, noon

Fox Super Bowl LVII Pregame live from State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ — Fox, 1 p.m.

Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials 2023 — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Super Bowl Kickoff — Fox, 6 p.m.

Super Bowl Game Center — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LVII Postgame Show live from State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ — Fox, 10 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime live from State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LVII Postgame Show live from State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final live from State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Edmonton at Montreal — Sportsnet West/TSN2/RDS, 12:30 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Root Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Washington — NHL Network/NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Washington, 1;30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports SoCal/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Anaheim at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 5 p.m

In the Crease — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 22

Juventus vs. Fiorentina — CBS Sports Network, noon

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E60: The Survivor — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Believer — SEC Network, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Marques Johnson — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)