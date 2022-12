All Times Eastern

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Stony Brook at Bryant — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Queens at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Grambling State at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Columbia — SNY/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

McNeese at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Chapman at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Arkansas State at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Washington at Gonzaga — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Chicago State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.

Manhattan at George Washington — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wright State at Marshall — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at TCU — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at St. John’s — FloSports, 7 p.m.

King at Emory & Henry — FloSports, 7 p.m.

College Football

Week 15

NCAA Division I Tournament

Quarterfinal, Fargodome, North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND

Samford at North Dakota State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Bobcat Stadium, Montana State University, Bozeman, MT

William & Mary at Montana State — ESPN2, 10:15 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Fred Anderson Field at Hornet Stadium, California State-Sacramento, Sacramento, CA

Incarnate Word at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

College GameDay Featured — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Army-Navy — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Football: Army-Navy Special — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

2022 ACC Football Honors — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Utah Red Rocks Preview — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8:45 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Michigan at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Boston University at Boston College — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

NCAA College Cup

National Semifinals, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Syracuse vs. Creighton — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Indiana vs. Pittsburgh — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Dogs

AKC Disc Dog Challenge — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Croatia vs. Brazil — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 10 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Lusail Stadium, Al Daayen, Qatar

Netherlands vs. Argentina — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 9 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 202 Live — Fox/Fox 4K, 9 a.m.

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo, noon

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — Fox/Fox 4K, 1 p.m.

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo/Universo, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/FS1 4K, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — FS1, 10 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Highlights — FS1, 11 p.m.

República de la Copa — UniMás/TUDN, 11 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Preview Show — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — Fox, midnight

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, midnight

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, Torino Palavela, Turin, Italy

Pairs Free Skate — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Rhythm Dance — Peacock, 1:45 p.m.

Women’s Short Program — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

QBE Shootout, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

Alfred Dunhill Championship, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 289

Interim Bantamweight Title, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort, Uncasville, CT

Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello — Showtime, 9 p.m.

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka (06/11/2022) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Live: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

New York at Charlotte — MSG Network/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Indiana — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Southeast/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah — Bally Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas — ESPN/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Southwest, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Long Island Nets at Capital City Go Go — Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Maine Celtics — NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Delaware Blue Coats — DETV Channel 28, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Windy City Bulls — NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Barry Sanders: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Marcus Allen: A Football Life — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Columbus — Sportsnet West/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at New Jersey — MSG SportsNet 2/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington — Root Sports/NBC Sports Washington Plus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago — TSN3/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports North, 9 p.m.

Boston at Arizona — NESN/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim — ESPN+/Hulu, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Minuto 45 — TUDN, 2:43 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Bad Beats: Worst of November — ESPN2, 1:15 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Open Markal de Bourg-de-Péage

Men’s, Vercors Complex, Bourg-de-Péage, France

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.