All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Warren Wilson at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

DePaul at St. John’s — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Siena at Georgetown — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

Boston University at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Miami (FL) — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Purdue — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Penn at Villanova — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Navy at West Virginia — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Alabama State at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Brown at URI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Carlow at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cleveland State at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Army — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Piedmont at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware State at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Hampton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Binghamton — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Dayton at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Anderson at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Ball State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Bellhaven at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Campbell at Evansville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Tulsa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Illinois State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Indiana State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Drake — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Lutheran at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nebraska at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Manhattan at Providence — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Lincoln (PA) at Seton Hall — FS2, 8:30 p.m.

Towson at Clemson — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

UConn at Florida — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Arizona State at SMU — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Weber State at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

LUTE — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Hartford at URI — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

Mercer at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 11 a.m.

Tennessee State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, noon

Sacramento State at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

North Texas at SMU — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Navy at Binghamton — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Boston College — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Arlington Baptist at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Niagara — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Colgate at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kent State at Duquesne — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Merrimack at Boston University — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Canisius — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Western Illinois at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Yale at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Monmouth at La Salle — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Iowa State at Iowa — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Dayton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Furman at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Idaho State at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Wesleyan at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh-Johnstown at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Army at Hofstra — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Brown at Providence — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Stony Brook — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Butler — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Virginia at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Minnesota — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Rutgers at Illinois — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Idaho State at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Baylor — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Morgan State at Marquette — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Colorado-Colorado Springs at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Colorado-Colorado Springs at Hawai’i-Hilo — Mountain West Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FIFA World Cup

República de la Copa — UniMás/TUDN, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, midnight

Golf

DP World Tour

Alfred Dunhill Championship, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Notah Begay III Boys’ Junior National Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Champions Hockey League

Quarterfinal

1st Game, ČPP Arena, Hradec Králové, Czech Republic

Mountfield HK vs. EV Zug — NHL Network, 11:30 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: Slugfests — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

Hot Stove live from the Winter Meetings, Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego, CA — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Tonight live from the Winter Meetings, Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego, CA — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now live from the Winter Meetings, Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego, CA — MLB Network, 5 p.m

MLB Tonight live from the Winter Meetings, Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego, CA — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight live from the Winter Meetings, Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego, CA — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Clippers at Orlando — Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York — ESPN/Bally Sports Southeast/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Southeast/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Toronto — Spectrum SportsNet/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Milwaukee — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago — NBC Sports Washington Plus/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Utah — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix — ESPN/NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Cleveland Charge — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at Long Island Nets — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+/Bally Sports Southwest/KRGV, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The NFL Pile On — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 13 — Nickelodeon, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals — HBO/HBO Max, 10 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Buffalo at Columbus — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 9:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Vegas — TNT/TVA Sports/MSG SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Washington at Philadelphia — TVA Sports/NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Colorado — NESN/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose — Sportsnet Pacific/NBC Sports California Plus, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Airing It out With Housh & Scandrick: Brandon Aiyuk — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)