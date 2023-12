Oregon head coach Dana Altman reacts to a call in the first half as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Virginia at Notre Dame — ACC Network, noon

Lipscomb at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, noon

Stonehill at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, noon

William & Mary at Navy — ESPN+, noon

Hofstra vs. St. John’s (at UBS Arena, Elmont, NY) — FS1, noon

Pittsburgh at Syracuse — The CW, noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northeastern at URI — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northwood at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at The Citadel — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Siena at UMass — NESN/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Florida — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Creighton at Marquette — CBS, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Anderson at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Arkansas State at Georgia State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cleary at Duquesne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Howard at La Salle — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Iona at Harvard — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Johnson & Wales at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Le Moyne at Fairfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Marist — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

LSU-Shreveport at North Texas — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Merchant Marine at Army — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Boston University — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mobile at Nicholls — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at George Mason — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas State at James Madison — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Troy at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Arcadia at Towson — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Indiana State at Michigan State — FS1, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Michigan at Loyola Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Delaware — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FloSports, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Dayton — Spectrum News 1 Dayton/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Queens at Duke — The CW, 2 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Erskine at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Loyola New Orleans at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Missouri — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon — CBS, 4 p.m.

Kansas vs. Wichita State (at T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO) — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Coker at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

King at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Louisiana at Marshall — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at George Washington — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Murray State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Montana State at Weber State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Chicago State at DePaul — FS1, 4 p.m.

Lafayette at Richmond — Monumental Sports Network/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Long Beach State — Spectrum SportsNet/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Schreiner at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Cal Maritime at Pacific — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Florida International at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Portland State at Idaho — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Sacramento State at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Arkansas — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at San Francisco — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Paul Quinn at Lamar — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wyoming at BYU — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay at Memphis — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn at Houston — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Yale at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Ohio State (at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH) — Fox, 7 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Montana at Idaho State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Grand Canyon — KUTP/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Antelope Valley at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

California Baptist at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Auburn — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Fresno Pacific at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

USC at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/ESPN+, midnight

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Inside College Basketball — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

South Carolina at East Carolina — ESPN2, noon

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State — ESPN+, noon

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Buffalo — ESPN+, noon

Richmond at George Washington — ESPN+, noon

Ohio State at Michigan — Fox, noon

Wofford at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, noon

Ashland at Davenport — FloSports, 12:45 p.m.

Akron at Canisius — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Bryn Athyn at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Chestnut Hill at Binghamton — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Maine at Penn — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Ohio at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Yale — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Southern Wesleyan at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Cornell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Temple — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

UAB at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Utah Tech at Florida International — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Alvernia University at Wilkes — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Appalachian State at Louisiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bridgewater College at Bryant — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cleveland State at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Coker at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Concordia at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Concordia (TX) at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Drake at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Flagler at Stetson — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Francis Marion at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Queens — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Hillsdale at Toledo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kansas State at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Navy at Albany — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Texas-Dallas at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Missouri State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at South Alabama — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Rider at Lehigh — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Houston — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Averett at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Bethel at Lee — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Lees-McRae at Emory & Henry — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Rochester at Grand Valley — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Villanova — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Texas — Fox, 2 p.m.

Boise State at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 2:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Central Florida at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Texas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

James Madison at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Marshall at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

New Mexico State at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Oakland City at Ball State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tulane at Wichita State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Memphis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

West Georgia at Alabama-Huntsville — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Utah at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Winthrop at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 3:45 p.m.

Michigan State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Elon at High Point — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Texas at Charlotte — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Fordham — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southern Utah at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Colorado State at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Alcorn State at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Bradley at Illinois State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Brown at San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

BYU at TCU — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Five Towns College at Army — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Idaho at Portland State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Belmont — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Air Force at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

La Salle at George Mason — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UMass at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Murray State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

St. John’s at Creighton — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Evansville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Lamar — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

SMU at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Dayton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

URI at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

USC at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

College Football

Peach Bowl

Southeastern Conference vs. Big Ten, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Announcers: Mark Jones/Louis Riddick//Quint Kessenich

Mississippi Rebels vs. Penn State Nittany Lions — ESPN, noon

Music City Bowl

Southeastern Conference vs. Big Ten, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Announcers: Taylor Zarzour/Matt Stinchcomb//Alyssa Lang

Auburn Tigers vs. Maryland Terrapins — ABC, 2 p.m.

Orange Bowl

Southeastern Conference vs. Atlantic Coast Conference, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Announcers: Joe Tessitore/Jesse Palmer//Katie George

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida State Seminoles — ESPN, 4 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Orange Bowl Pregame — ESPN, 3:50 p.m.

Orange Bowl Command Center — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona Bowl

MAC vs. Mountain West Conference, Arizona Stadium, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ

Announcers: Jake Marsh/Dan Katz/Dave Portnoy//Adam Ferrone//Caleb Pressley

Toledo Rockets vs. Wyoming Cowboys — The CW, 4:30 p.m.

College GameDay live from the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

SEC Now: Rose Bowl Media Day — SEC Network, 11:30 a.m.

College Football In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ABC, 1:30 p.m.

College Football Postgame — ESPN, 3:40 p.m.

College Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

BTN Live: Rose Bowl Media Day — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 20

Luton Town vs. Chelsea — USA Network/Telemundo, 7:25 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Everton — USA Network, 9:55 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Burnley — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Brentford — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Sheffield United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 7 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

The Men in Blazers Show — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

2024 IIHF World Juniors Championship

Group Play

Group B, Frolundaborg, Gothenburg, Sweden

Switzerland vs. Norway — TSN1/TSN3/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

United States vs. Slovakia — TSN1/TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Group A, Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden

Germany vs. Latvia — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

NHL Network Countdown: World Junior Championship All-Time Moments — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Flyweight Contenders — ESPNews, noon

UFC Unleashed: Queens of the Octagon — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Best of Madison Square Garden — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Suga Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Comebacks — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

2023 Fighters Only World MMA Awards XV — ESPN2, midnight

UFC 2023 Year in Review — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

UFC Top 10: Upsets — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB

MLB Network Countdown: Postseason Performers of 2022 — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NBA

Miami at Utah — Bally Sports Sun/KJZZ, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit — TSN3/TSN4/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

New York at Indiana — MSG Network/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA G League

Wisconsin Herd at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada/WACY, 2 p.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at Rip City Remix — Tubi/KPDX, 6 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Capital City Go-Go — Monumental Sports Network streaming, 6 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Cleveland Charge — Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Stockton Kings — KMAX, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Texas Legends — Tubi/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Urban Edge Network, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Week 17

Monday Night Football (Saturday Edition), AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Announcers: ESPN/ESPN2/ABC — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//ESPN Deportes — Rebecca Landa/Sergio Dipp//Katia Castorena//John Sutcliffe

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys — ESPN/ESPN2/ABC/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Robert Griffin III/Marcus Spears/Adam Schefter

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN/ESPN2/ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman/Lisa Salters

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2/ABC, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

Pro Football Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs — CBC/Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific/West)/Sportsnet One/NHL Network/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers — City TV/Sportsnet East/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Minnesota at Winnipeg — Bally Sports North/TSN3, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo — Bally Sports Ohio/MSG Western New York, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Washington — Bally Sports South/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston — MSG SportsNet/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay — MSG 2/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Midwest/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3 1:30 p.m.

Top Shelf: Best of 2023 — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Edmonton at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Olympics

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 — NBC, 5 p.m.

Scottish Premiership

Matchday 21

Celtic vs. Rangers — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 18

Udinese vs. Bologna — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Cagliari vs. Empoli — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

AC Milan vs. Sassuolo — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Hellas Verona vs. Salernitana — Paramount+, noon

Juventus vs. AS Roma — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Pro League Soccer — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Show & Sail — NBC, 11 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: The Great Heisman Race of 1997 — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Don’t Wait — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

One for the Ages — ESPNU, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Believer — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Center Court: United Cup Group Play/Brisbane International (ATP/WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Center Court: United Cup Group Play/Brisbane International (ATP/WTA) — Tennis Channel, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.