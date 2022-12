All Times Eastern



College Basketball

Men’s

Hall of Fame London Showcase

Doubleheader, The O2, London, England, United Kingdom

Marist vs. Maine — ESPNU, 10:30 a.m.

Michigan vs. Kentucky — ABC, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Cincinnati — ESPN+, noon

Miami (FL) at Louisville — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Iona — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Cornell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Youngstown State at Wright State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Belmont at Illinois State — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports South/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at UAB — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

George Washington at Radford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Monmouth at Manhattan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Muskingum at Akron — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Murray State at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Samford at Central Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tufts at Harvard — ESPN+ 2 p.m.

Georgia State at Northeastern — NESN/FloSports, 2 p.m.

Stetson at Florida — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

St. John’s at Iowa State — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Rice at Texas State — ESPN+. 3 p.m.

Southeastern Adventist at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Chicago State — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Denver — Altitude 2, 4 p.m.

Utah at Washington State — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Alice Lloyd at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Niagara at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Sarah Lawrence at Columbia — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Missouri — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Creighton — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cal at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 5 p.m.

Florida International at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Alcorn State at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Oregon State at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Whittier at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Women’s

North Dakota at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, noon

St. Francis (Brooklyn) at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, noon

Syracuse at Yale — ESPN+, noon

Tennessee-Martin at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, noon

Virginia Tech at Tennessee — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Davis & Elkins at Marshall — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Florida at Dayton — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Maine at URI — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Missouri State at Toledo — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Boston University at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

North Florida at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Stetson at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Bellarmine at Morehead State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Brevard at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Champion Christian at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Georgia State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Duke at Richmond — ESPN+. 2 p.m.

Hartford at Brown — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Houston at Kansas State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Florida International — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood at Tulsa — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marist at Vermont — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at James Madison — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Kent State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at East Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Virginia Lynchburg at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UConn at Notre Dame — ABC, 3 p.m.

Ave Maria at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Davidson at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Fisk at North Alabama — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Belmont — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Houston Christian at Baylor — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mississippi at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Kansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern University at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

Morgan State at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Youngstown State at Wright State — ESPN+,

Grambling State at Wright State — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Liberty at Radford — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Louisville at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

College Football

Championship Drive: Rankings Countdown — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

College Football Playoff Selection Show — ESPN, noon

Championship Drive: Rankings Reaction — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Championship Drive: Rankings Reaction — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

SEC Now: Bowl Special — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Championship Drive: Bowl Breakdown — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Selection Day Special — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

College Water Polo

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

National Championship, Spieker Aquatics Complex, University of California, Berkeley, CA

USC vs. Cal — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

College Wrestling

Iowa State at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar

France vs. Poland — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 10 a.m.

Round of 16, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

England vs. Senegal — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 10 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live — FS1/FS1 4K, 10 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/FS1 4K, noon

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo, noon

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Highlights — FS1, 4 p.m.

Debate Mundial: A continuación — Telemundo, 4 p.m.

República de la Copa — UniMás/TUDN, 4 p.m.

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, 5 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Highlights — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — Fox, midnight

Golf

PGA Tour

Hero World Challenge, Albany Golf Club, Albany, Bahamas

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

Final Round — NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS3, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka (06/12/2022) — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing — Fox, 3 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. (check your local listings)

NBA

Denver at New Orleans — Altitude/Bally Sports New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn — NBC Sports Boston/YES, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Sacramento — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports California, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at New York — Bally Sports Ohio/MSG Network, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Washington — Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports Washington, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Detroit — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Portland — NBA TV/Bally Sports Indiana/Root Sports Plus, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBA G League

Maine Celtics at College Park Skyhawks — NBA TV/WPCH, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Sioux Falls Skyforce — WACY, 4 p.m.

Mexico City Capitaines at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 6 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at G League Ignite — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

NFL

Week 13

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston

Denver at Baltimore

New York Jets at Minnesota

Pittsburgh at Atlanta

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago

Jacksonville at Detroit

Tennessee at Philadelphia

Washington at New York Giants

NFL on Fox — 4:05 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas

NFL Viewing Maps — the506.com

Sunday Night Football, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — CNBC, noon

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

Fantasy Zone Channel– DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:58 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fox NFL Sunday Postgame — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo pregame — Universo, 8 p.m.

Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Peacock Sunday Night Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Winnipeg — Bally Sports SoCal/TSN3, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas — Sportsnet/NHL Network/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo — Sportsnet/NBC Sports California/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York Islanders — NHL Network/NBC Sports Chicago Plus/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Minuto 45 — TUDN, 2:43 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

ESPN Films: Baltimore Boys — ESPNews, 12:30 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Bradley Beal — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Young Person Basketball Podcast With R.J. Hampton — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

TrueSouth: Brunswick — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)