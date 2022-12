All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Wilkes at Penn — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Eastern Oregon at Gonzaga — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, 5 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Monmouth — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Central Arkansas at TCU — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Albany at Virginia — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Villanova at UConn (at Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT) — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Davidson at Fordham — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Florida at Auburn — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Samford — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Chicago State at Ball State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Richmond — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Dayton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Maine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Columbia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Temple at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wichita State at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Rider at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Belmont — Bally Sports (Midwest/South)/NBC Sports Chicago Plus/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri State at Northern Iowa — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Illinois State at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Baylor — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Utah at New Mexico State — Bally Sports Arizona Extra/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Colorado State at New Mexico — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Stanislaus State at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Xavier at St. John’s — FS1, 9 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Boise State at Nevada — Bally Sports (San Diego/West)/Stadium Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

UNLV at San Jose State — Stadium Sports Central/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno State — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Air Force at San Diego State — FS1, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6 p.m.

On the Court — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

Butler at Xavier — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Ohio at Columbia — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Clarion at Cornell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Post at Fordham — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

URI at Princeton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgetown at Seton Hall — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Grace Christian at Grand Valley State — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Brown at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Morgan State at Davidson — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Howard at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at UMass — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hillsdale College at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tougaloo College at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Providence at DePaul — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

UConn at Creighton — SNY, 8:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

Football Bowl Subdivision

Military Bowl

American Athletic Conference vs. Atlantic Coast Conference, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD

Central Florida vs. Duke — ESPN2, p.m.

Liberty Bowl

Big 12 vs. Southeastern Conference, Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

Kansas vs. Arkansas — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Holiday Bowl

Pac-12 Conference vs. Atlantic Coast Conference, Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Oregon vs. North Carolina — Fox, 8 p.m.

Texas Bowl

Big 12 Conference vs. Southeastern Conference, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Texas Tech vs. Mississippi — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

College Hockey

Men’s

Holiday Face-Off

Semifinals, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

UMass vs. Clarkson — Bally Sports Net, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Lake Superior State — Bally Sports Net, 7:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 17

Leeds United vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF World Junior Championship

Group B, Avenir Centre, Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada

Slovakia vs. United States — TSN1/TSN5/NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Group A, Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Canada vs. Germany — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

IIHF World Juniors Pregame — TSN4, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 16

AC Ajaccio vs. Angers — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Estac Troyes vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

AJ Auxerre vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Clermont Foot 63 vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

Stade Brestois vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:20 a.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 8:25 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Ultimate Underdogs — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Defensive Plays of 2022 — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Atlanta — FS2, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA

Orlando at Detroit — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington — Bally Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta — YES/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Miami — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento — NBA TV/Altitude/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Utah at Golden State — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Grand Rapids Gold at Cleveland Charge — ESPN+/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Mexico City Capitanes — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The NFL Pile On: Week 16 — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 16 — Nickelodeon, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: ‘Tis the Season — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Montreal at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet/RDS/Bally Sports Sun Extra, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey — TNT/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle — TNT/TVA Sports/Sportsnet West, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim — Sportsnet 360/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Detroit at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Scottish Premier League

Matchday 19

Hibernian vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E60: Unrivaled — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn 20th Anniversary Special — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

E60: The Band Is on the Field — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Airing It out With Housh & Scandrick: NFL Week 15 Recap — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Jeanette Lee Vs. — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Fate of a Sport — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Miami/Coral Gables — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

United Cup — Day 1

Group C, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

United States vs. Czech Republic — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.