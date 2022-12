All Times Eastern

College Football

Football Bowl Subdivision

Quick Lane Bowl

Independent vs. MAC, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

New Mexico vs. Bowling Green — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 17 — Boxing Day

Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Newcastle United — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool — USA Network/Universo, 12:25 p.m.

Arsenal vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF World Junior Championship

Group B, Avenir Centre, Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada

Finland vs. Switzerland — TSN1/TSN5/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Latvia vs. United States — TSN1/NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Group A, Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Sweden vs. Austria — TSN1/TSN5/NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Czechia vs. Canada — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global Highlights — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Light Heavy Hitters — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Combate Global Highlights — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Cleveland — NBA TV/YES/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Detroit — Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Week 16

Monday Night Football, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts — ESPN/ESPN Deportes/KABC (Los Angeles)/WISH (Indianapolis), 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown live from Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff: MNF Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Soccer

The Ligue 1: Mid-Season Review — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Rising: Jonah Lomu — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rising: Usain Bolt — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: Jeanette Lee Vs. — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Tallahassee — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

ACC Traditions: NC State — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Bad Beats: Worst of November — ESPN2, midnight

The Bostonians vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonians vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)