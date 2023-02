All Times Eastern

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 22

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Andre Dawson Classic

HBCU Tournament, New Orleans MLB Youth Academy, New Orleans, LA

Florida A&M vs. Southern — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Alabama State vs. Grambling — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Rice at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Arizona — Pac-12 Insider, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

CIAA Tournament

Semifinals, CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

Virginia Union vs. Winston-Salem State — ESPN+, noon

Lincoln University (PA) vs Fayetteville State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Siena at Rider — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Marist at Manhattan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Canisius — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Niagara — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville State at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Queens University at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Seton Hall — FS1, 7 p.m.

Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia State at James Madison — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado State — FS1, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Grand Canyon — KUTP/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno State — FS1, 11 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Bald Men on Campus — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

CIAA Tournament

Semifinals, CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

Johnson C. Smith vs. Elizabeth City State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Shaw vs. Lincoln University (PA) — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Marshall at James Madison — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Maryland at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Louisiana — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Hampton at Stony Brook — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

College of Charleston at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Northeastern — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Hofstra — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at St. John’s — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Towson — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Providence at Villanova — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Butler — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Troy at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Big Five Meet

Session I, Devaney Center, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE

Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan and Penn State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Cal at Utah — Pac-12. Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Utah State at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Denver at Western Michigan — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at UMass-Lowell — NESN, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan — WKBD/B1G+, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Minnesota — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Alaska-Fairbanks at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

North Dakota at Colorado College — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest Extra), 9:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

North Carolina at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Lone Star State Invitational

Day 1, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Abilene Christian vs. Texas Southern — Longhorn Network, 2:30 p.m.

Texas vs. Virginia Tech — Longhorn Network, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Stanford at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 25

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Honda Classic, PGA National (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, FL

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN/PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Zach Johnson/Padraig Harrington/Luke Donald and Erik van Rooyen/Cam Davis/Harris English — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Adam Svensson/Sungjae Im/Matt Kuchar — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 7, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Group #1: Billy Horschel/Jhonnattan Vegas/Camillo Villegas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group #2: Webb Simpson/Shane Lowry/Ryan Palmer — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Thailand, Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course), Chonburi, Thailand

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

Hero Indian Open, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 23

Elche CF vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 25

LOSC Lille vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

One Championship

Friday Fights 6, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — FanDuel TV, 7:30 a.m.

One Fight Night 7

Bantamweight World Championship, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade II — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

UFC 152: Jones vs. Belfort (09/22/2012) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Live: Krylov vs. Spann — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Boston Red Sox vs. Northeastern Huskies — NESN, 1 p.m.

Cactus League

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres — Bally Sports San Diego, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight: What’s New in 2023 — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

New York at Washington — MSG Network/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee — ESPN/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago — YES/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Houston at Golden State — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix — ESPN/Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Los Angeles Clippers — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Motor City Cruise at Delaware Blue Coats — DETV Channel 28, 7 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Texas Legends — WACY/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 10 p.m.

NFL

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL 360: Who If Not Us — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Roundtables: Field Generals — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Doug Williams: A Football Life — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Florida — Sportsnet/MSG Western New York/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto — Bally Sports North Extra/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia — TSN2/RDS/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina — TSN5/RDS2/Bally Sport South, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York Islanders — Bally Sports West/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Wyoming — TVA Sports/Altitude/TSN3, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Colorado at Wyoming Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Short List– NLSE, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Semifinals: Abu Dhabi Open (WTA Tour)/Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (WTA Tour)// Quarterfinals: Open 13 Provence (ATP Tour)//Rio Open (ATP Tour)/Merida Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Center Court Live: Quarterfinals: Rio Open (ATP Tour)/Merida Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.