All Times Eastern

College Football

Football Bowl Subdivision

Hawai’i Bowl

Conference USA vs. Mountain West Conference, Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Conference, University of Hawaii, Honolulu, HI

Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Dogs

AKC Heroes: 2022 Awards for Canine Excellence — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Formula E

Formula E Unplugged — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Formula E Unplugged — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Surprising Knockouts — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL

Week 16

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago

Cincinnati at New England

Houston at Tennessee

New Orleans at Cleveland

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore

Detroit at Carolina

New York Giants at Minnesota

Seattle at Kansas City

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas

NFL Viewing Picks (the506.com)

Holiday Classic, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers — NFL Network/NFL+/KTNV (Las Vegas)/WPXI (Pittsburgh), 8:15 p.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

Fantasy Zone Channel– DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:58 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff live from Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final live from Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NFL 360: Who If Not Us — NFL Network, 12:15 a.m. (Sunday)

Olympics

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 — NBC, 3 p.m.

NHL

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Top Shelf: Best of 2022 — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stories of 2022 — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Network Originals: The First NHL Winter Classic, Hockey Goes Outside — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 15

Trabzonspor vs. Fenerbahçe — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, noon

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Bad Beats: Worst of November — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Classic Precision — NBC, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: On the Run — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Live on the Line — SportsGrid, noon

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN, 1 p.m.

E60: The Band Is on the Field — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: Jeanette Lee Vs. — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Why Not Us: Dancing Dolls are the Trend — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Rise — ESPN, 3 p.m.

W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts: Make a Splash — ESPN2, 3:35 p.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 3 — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Bananaland: If It’s Bananas, They Will Come — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Safety — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Captain: No Blueprint for Success — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Dickie V — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

E60: Remember the Blue & Yellow — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Vince’s Places: Dr. J and the Human Highlight Film — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Eli’s Places: Walk-Ons — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: Football Under the Christmas Tree — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady: The Wheel — ESPN2, 11:55 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

30 for 30: The Tuck Rule — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

E60: Whitney’s Anthem — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

E60: The Great Imposter And Me — ESPN2, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

World Tennis League

Day 6, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Finals — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.