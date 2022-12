All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Jerry Colangelo Classic

Tripleheader, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Cal-Santa Barbara vs. Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado State vs. USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

Jumpman Invitational

Men’s Session, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Michigan vs. North Carolina — ESPN, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Coppin State — NxtLvl Sports, 11 a.m.

Alice Lloyd at Morehead State — ESPN+, noon

Mid-Atlantic Christian at Liberty — ESPN+, noon

Toccoa Falls at Georgia State — ESPN+, noon

Northeastern at Davidson — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Siena Heights at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville State at South Alabama — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at La Salle — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Campbell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. Ambrose at Drake — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Winthrop at Duquesne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Randolph at William & Mary — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Radford at Kansas State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Howard Payne at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

University of Sciences & Arts at Texas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Boston University of UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

George Mason at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Norfolk State at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Cal-Davis at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

High Point at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Boston College — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Villanova — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Niagara — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Ball State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Joseph’s at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Murray State at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Francis at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

SUNY Canton at Buffalo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Youngstown State at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Navy at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Northern Iowa — NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Richmond — NBC Sports Washington/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

Southern Utah at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Georgia Tech — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Samford at Belmont — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Saint Louis — Bally Sports Midwest/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Iowa — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Alabama State at Memphis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Bellarmine at Evansville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Huston-Tillotson at Tarleton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

McNeese at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Tulane — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Howard — HBCU Go/the grio, 8 p.m.

Louisiana at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

East Tennessee State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida State — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Maine at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Purdue — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Sacramento State at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Auburn at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

TCU vs. Utah (at Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT) — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Arkansas — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Arizona State at San Francisco — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Idaho at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Denver at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Jumpman Invitational

Women’s Session, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Florida vs. Oklahoma — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

The Hawk Classic

Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Saint Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, PA

Consolation Game

Wright State vs. Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Final

Saint Joseph’s vs. James Madison — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at Duquesne — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mount Vernon Nazarene at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Ohio at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 11 a.m.

La Salle at Villanova — FloSports, 11:30 a.m.

Miami (FL) at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, noon

North Alabama at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, noon

Western Michigan at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, noon

Cornell at Penn State — B1G+, noon

Elon at Central Florida — ESPN+, noon

Maryland at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, noon

Mississippi at Temple — ESPN+, noon

Morgan State at Kansas State — ESPN+, noon

Wilberforce at Tennessee State — ESPN+, noon

Delaware at Drexel — FloSports, noon

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, noon

Seton Hall at UConn — SNY, noon

Furman at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Butler at Indiana — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Iowa — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Illinois — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Colgate at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northern Illinois at IUPUI — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Oral Roberts at South Dakota — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Brooklyn) at Lafayette — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Marshall — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Marquette — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Memphis at Xavier — FloSports, 1 p.m.

North Texas at Georgetown — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Washington State at Houston — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Missouri State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Champion Christian at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at SMU — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

McMurry at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Nicholls at TCU — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Samford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at UMass — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Virginia Lynchburg at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Kentucky at California Baptist — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

American at Delaware — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Stony Brook — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Wagner at St. John’s — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Purdue at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at Hampton — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Davidson — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Harvard at Boston University — ESPN+. 4 p.m.

Idaho at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Long beach State at Baylor — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Mercer — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Hawai’i at San Jose State — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Cal Lutheran at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Indiana State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lehigh at Yale — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sacramento State at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Virginia at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Nebraska — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Brescia at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Hofstra — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Chicago State at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Texarkana at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Louisville at DePaul — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

Football Bowl Subdivision

New Orleans Bowl

Conference USA vs. Sun Belt Conference, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Pac-12 This Morning: Early Signing Day — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 11 a.m.

SEC Now: Signing Day Special — SEC Network, noon

BTN Live: Signing Day Special — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Live: Signing Day Special — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

National Signing Day — Stadium, 2 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Signing Day Special — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Campus Insiders: Signing Day Special — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF World Junior Championship

Pre-Tournament, Avenir Centre, Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada

Sweden vs. United States — TSN5/NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

Slovakia vs. Canada — TSN3/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston — Bally Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York — TSN1/TSN4/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Houston — Bally Sports Florida/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City — Root Sports Plus/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento — Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Film Room — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

High Tops — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

G League Showcase Cup

Consolation, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Mandalay Bay Resort, Paradise, NV

Iowa Wolves vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks vs. South Bay Lakers — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Other Games, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Mandalay Bay Resort, Paradise, NV

Capital City Go-Go vs. Santa Cruz Warriors — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Lakeland Magic vs. Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Raptors 905 vs. Mexico City Capitanes — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Football, Basketball & Back to School — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals: Episode 6 — HBO, 10 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

New Jersey at Florida — TNT, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado — Sportsnet/RDS/Altitude, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas — TNT/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 9:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim — Bally Sports North Extra/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Airing It out With Housh & Scandrick — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Winston-Salem — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

World Tennis League

Day 3, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Falcons vs. Eagles — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Battle of the Brits

Day 1, P&J Live Arena, Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom

Scotland vs. England — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.