All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Bob Jones at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

IUPUI vs. Southern Indiana (at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, IN) — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Allen at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Anderson at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Crowley’s Ridge at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Davis & Elkins at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Glenville State at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Grambling State at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine at Akron — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Alabama State at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago State at Illinois State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

College of Charleston at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Dillard at New Orleans — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North American at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Bradley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Westmont at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Life Pacific at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

San Diego Christian at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at San Francisco — Stadium College Sports Central, 10 p.m.

Women’s

UAB at Charlotte — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Winthrop at Stetson — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

North Alabama at Georgia State — ESPN+, noon

Texas-San Antonio at Houston — ESPN+, noon

George Mason at Florida International — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, noon

Marist at Canisius — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Alcorn State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Duquesne — ESPN+. 1 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Wesleyan at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mercer at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Chicago State — FloSports, 4 p.m.

King at Carson-Newman — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Wofford at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 5 p.m.

Augusta at Anderson (SC) — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Rider at Niagara — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Manhattan at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Iona at Fairfield — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Siena at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Boise State at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

LSU Alexandria at Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sacramento State at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northwestern State at Tulsa — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at South Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas at North Dakota — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Washington State at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Western Illinois at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Regis at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Gonzaga — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 9 p.m.

BYU at Portland — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

College Football

Football Bowl Subdivision

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Sun Belt Conference vs. AAC, Brooks Stadium, Coastal Carolina University, Conway, SC

Marshall vs. UConn — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

2022 ACC Football Honors — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

2022 Popstroke Tour Championship Highlights — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

USA-Canada Rivalry Series

Game 5, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Canada vs. United States — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at Philadelphia — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Utah at Cleveland — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City — Root Sports Plus/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston — Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

G League Winter Showcase

Quarterfinals, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Mandalay Bay Resort, Paradise, NV

South Bay Lakers vs. Maine Celtics — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Windy City Bulls — NBA app, 7 p.m.

Ontario Clippers vs. Iowa Wolves — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks vs. Cleveland Charge — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Other Winter Showcase Games, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Mandalay Bay Resort, Paradise, NV

NBA Global Academy vs. NBA Academy Africa — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

Austin Spurs vs. Delaware Blue Coats — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce — ESPN+, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Week 15

Monday Night Football, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers — ESPN/ABC/ESPN2 (ManningCast)/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown live from Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff: MNF Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN Deportes, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ABC/ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Edmonton at Nashville — Sportsnet/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston — TVA Sports/Bally Sports Florida Extra/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Colorado — MSG SportsNet/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas — MSG Western New York/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona — TSN2/RDS/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver — Bally Sports Midwest/Sportsnet Pacific, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly: Buffalo at Vegas/Montreal at Vegas/St. Louis at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show: Mid-Season Review — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Rising: Hank Aaron — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rising: Jonah Lomu — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Ultimate Team — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: Year of the Dawg — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Jeanette Lee Vs. — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

The Bostonians vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonians vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 3:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)