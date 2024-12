Dec 21, 2023; Boca Raton, FL, USA; a general view of the stadium before the start of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl featuring the Syracuse Orange and South Florida Bulls at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Carabao Cup

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, St. James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom

Newcastle United vs. Brentford — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Jumpman Invitational

Day 2, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Announcers: Dave O’Brien/Debbie Antonelli//Myron Medcalf

Michigan vs. Oklahoma — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Albany at Sacred Heart — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Le Moyne at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Abilene Christian at East Texas A&M — ESPN+, noon

Southwestern Adventist at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, noon

Michigan Tech at Wisconsin-Green Bay — WACY/ESPN+, noon

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

San Francisco at Bradley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Binghamton — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Stonehill at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Creighton at Georgetown — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Murray State at Indiana State — Chicago Sports Network/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Virginia — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Xavier vs. UConn (at Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT) — FS1, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at George Washington — Monumental Sports Network/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Regent at Hampton — Monumental Sports Network 2/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at UMass — NESN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Vermont — NESNplus/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at South Carolina Upstate — WYCW/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

American at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Elon at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Queens — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Montreat vs. Furman (at Davis Field House, Bob Jones University, Greenville, SC) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Wesleyan at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Youngstown State at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Campbell — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Richmond at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at UAB — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Utah at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Wofford at Saint Louis — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/FanDuel Sports Network South/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Canisius at Loyola Chicago — Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

The Citadel at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Appalachian State at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Portland — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lincoln (CA) at Missouri State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at North Texas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Illinois State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tarleton at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Toledo at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Idaho State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Alabama at North Dakota — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Butler at Marquette — FS1, 9 p.m.

Nicholls at Gonzaga — KHQ/KZJO/SWX (Spokane/North Idaho)/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Lincoln at Weber State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Samford at Arizona — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at USC — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Montana State at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Portland State at Pacific — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Washington State at Washington == FS1, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

Husky Classic

Day 1, Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Boise State vs. Furman — B1G+, 3 p.m.

North Dakota State vs. Washington — B1G+, 5:30 p.m.

Jumpman Invitational

Day 2, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Announcers: Dave O’Brien/Debbie Antonelli/Myron Medcalf

Florida vs. North Carolina — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Pembroke at Davidson — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Stonehill at Northeastern — FloSports, 11 a.m.

UNLV at Northwestern — B1G+, noon

Auburn at Louisiana — ESPN+, noon

New Orleans at UAB — ESPN+, noon

Utah Tech at Baylor — ESPN+, noon

Rice at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Idaho — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oglethorpe at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Wright State at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Wichita State at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Dartmouth at Lafayette — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Marshall at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m,

Georgian Court at Stony Brook — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Wofford at Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Mexico State at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 8 pm.

Tennessee at Memphis — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

Boca Raton Bowl

Conference USA vs. Sun Belt Conference, FAU Stadium, Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL

Announcers: Chris Cotter/Mark Herzlich//Coley Harvey

Western Kentucky vs. James Madison — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Boca Raton Bowl Trophy Presentation — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

LA Bowl

Pac-12 Legacy Schools vs. Mountain West Conference, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Announcers: Bob Wischusen/Louis Riddick//Kris Budden

Cal vs. UNLV — ESPN, 9 p.m.

LA Bowl Trophy Presentation — ESPN3, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

California vs. UNLV College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

SEC Inside: Texas Volleyball — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Inside: Kentucky Volleyball — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Knockout Round

Round of 16

Atalanta vs. Cesena — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

AS Roma vs. Sampdoria — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Mauritius Open, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

The Swing Gym: Lower Body Stability — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Bernhard Langer: Full Swing — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: 2024-Xander Schauffele — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Providence Bruins at Lehigh Valley Phantoms — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 13

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona vs. Valencia — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 3:25 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Barn Burners — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Comebacks — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Jomboy Talkin Baseball — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

NBA

The Hoop Collective — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show: Week 16 — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Weekly Slate — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Ross Tucker Fantasy Feast — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network 4:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 15 — Nickelodeon, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 15 — The CW, 9 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: The Ultimate Comeback — FS1, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher

Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Announcers — TNT/truTV/Max: John Forslund/Jennifer Botterill/Darren Pang

Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild — TNT/truTV/Max/FanDuel Sports Network North, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Colby Armstrong/Anson Carter/Chris Chelios

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT/truTV/Max, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame Show — TNT/truTV/Max, midnight

Wednesday Night Hockey

Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/TVA Sports/Victory+, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Utah Hockey Club — Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/KUPX, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim — TSN3/Victory+/KCOP, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

Road to the NHL Winter Classic: Episode 4 — TNT/truTV/Max, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

PWHL

Toronto Sceptres at New York Sirens — Women’s Sports Network/TSN1/TSN4/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7:58 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: White, Blue and White — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (local hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 9:25 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

SVPod — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p,m,

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Driving the Line — Stadium, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7:42 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Inside ACCess — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

Sports Millions– SportsGrid, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)